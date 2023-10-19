Highlights Southampton's inconsistent Championship season has left them in mid-table, a point behind the play-offs and far from the automatic promotion positions.

There is speculation surrounding Che Adams' future at Southampton, with interest potentially resurfacing in January, but Wolves are not prioritizing a move for him.

Adams should consider changing his stance on a new contract with Southampton, as tying himself to the club could benefit both him and the team heading into January without distractions.

Southampton will be looking to get their Championship season going once again when they return to action this weekend.

It has been a very inconsistent campaign so far for the Saints, as they sit in mid-table, a point behind the play-offs, but way behind the automatic positions.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

It will be down to Russell Martin to get the best out of these players, as expectations will be that the club finish in the top six at the very least.

Despite being in October, there has already been focus on what may happen at the club in January. The Saints were very busy in the summer transfer window, and with cash still expected to be available, it is likely they could be once again in January.

The focus will more than likely be on arrivals, as they will hope not to lose any more players, especially Che Adams, who has been linked with a move away.

What is the latest on Che Adams’ future at Southampton?

The Scottish international was heavily linked with a move away in the summer, with Wolverhampton Wanderers one of the sides linked with the player. There was also reported interest from Crystal Palace, Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

However, a move didn’t happen, and Adams stayed at Southampton and has been playing a big part in the club’s bid to return to the Premier League.

The forward is in the final year of his contract at the club, so there has been suggestions that interest could re-emerge in January.

Che Adams stats per division, as per Transfermarkt Division Apps Goals Assists Premier League 124 25 14 Championship 125 37 15 League One 47 11 2 *Championship stats as of October 18th

However, it seems Wolves may not be one of the sides coming back, as journalist Steve Madeley has claimed Wolves are still interested, but it isn’t a priority for the club.

Madeley wrote, via The Athletic: “I wouldn’t rule it out entirely, but I don’t believe he will be the first-choice option.

“Missing out on Adams in the summer was a blow for Wolves, but the positive is that it gave the recruitment team more time to research alternatives, and I suspect they will have a bigger list to choose from in January, hopefully with some more exciting and cost-effective options on it.”

Obviously, if Adams had had his choice, he would have probably left Southampton in the summer and returned to Premier League football.

However, that didn’t happen, and instead, the striker has been an important player in Martin’s team.

As mentioned, the Scot is in the final year of his contract at the club, and that means he is free to talk to any overseas team in January. But it also means January could be Southampton’s final chance of cashing in on the player.

But this latest update regarding Wolves and their interest could potentially change how Adams sees his future at Southampton. The forward could well be holding out for a move in January, but with Wolves stating he isn’t a priority for them, he could become frustrated once again in January and, in the meantime, throw his future at St. Mary’s away.

So, given this news, Adams should look to change his stance on a potential new contract at the club and tie himself to a new deal.

While he hasn’t been prolific so far this season, Adams is playing some good football. He has three goals and two assists to his name, but his overall numbers show he is important in this team.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

He is averaging 1.9 shots per game, as well as 0.6 dribbles and while he isn’t involved in the passing build-up as much, he has a pass accuracy of 76.2%, which has helped him grab 0.9 key passes that has resulted in him picking up assists, as per WhoScored.com.

Adams may be in no rush to sign a new contract with Southampton, but given the news coming out of Wolves, he may be wiser to commit to the football club. There can always be clauses introduced in the said contract should the Saints not gain promotion to the Premier League, but if he sorts his future out, it could really help the player and the club heading into January, as there won’t be any distractions.