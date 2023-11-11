Highlights Amad Diallo's successful loan spell at Sunderland last season has attracted interest from other clubs, including Wolves.

Wolves have reportedly made contact with Manchester United about a potential loan deal for Diallo in January.

Sunderland may be concerned about the possibility of losing out on signing Diallo again, as he could provide valuable Premier League experience and potentially fill the void left by another player's departure.

As the January transfer window approaches, one name that will no doubt be on the minds of many associated with Sunderland, is that of Manchester United's Amad Diallo.

The winger of course, enjoyed an excellent loan spell with the Black Cats last season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Those contributions helped Tony Mowbray's side to reach the Championship play-offs in their first season back in the second-tier, after four years in League One.

Sunderland top scorers 2022/23 - stats from Transfermarkt Player Appearances Goals Amad Diallo 42 14 Jack Clarke 50 11 Ross Stewart 15 11 Ellis Simms 17 7 Patrick Roberts 48 5

So far though, Diallo has been unable to build on the individual success he enjoyed in the North East, since returning to Manchester United.

A knee injury picked up in the summer means that the Ivory Coast international is yet to make a single appearance for Eric Ten Hag's side, during the current campaign.

It was therefore recently reported by iNews, that Sunderland are willing to re-sign Diallo on loan in the January transfer window, in order to help him rebuild his match fitness.

Now however, it seems as though the Black Cats may not be the only ones keen to secure the services of the winger, once the market reopens at the turn of the year.

Who else is interested in signing Amad Diallo from Manchester United?

According to the latest update from Football Transfers, Manchester United's Premier League rivals Wolves are now also interested in signing Diallo in January.

It is thought that the Molineux club have already made contact with United, about the possibility of a temporary deal for the winger come January.

Wolves are said to have previously been unsuccessful with attempts to secure a deal for the 21-year-old on more than one occasions, but are now apparently viewed as a strong destination for him to get regular first-team football, in the latter stages of this season.

However, the fact that Wolves are now seemingly keen on a deal for Diallo themselves, will no doubt be a big concern for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

Why is Wolves' interest in Diallo a concern for Sunderland?

Given how well he did for Sunderland last season, it is clear that Diallo is more than capable of holding his own, and making an impact in the Championship.

As a result, the next logical step for him, is to now get some valuable experience and show what he can do at Premier League level, in order to continue to progress his development.

With Wolves seemingly now interested in a deal for the winger, there is an opportunity to do just that, rather than returning to the Championship with Sunderland, where there may be a sense he has little left to prove.

That would of course, be a major blow the Black Cats, given how influential he was in helping them to the play-offs last season, a run they are now looking to repeat in the current campaign.

Beyond that, it is also worth noting that the situation around Jack Clarke, could also present a cause for concern for Sunderland when it comes to that interest in Diallo.

Just as he was last season, Clarke has been a vital figure in the Black Cats' efforts to secure a top six spot, with nine goals in 15 league games so far this time round, something which has seen the winger linked with a long list of Premier League clubs.

If the winger was to depart for one of those sides in January, then he is someone Sunderland would surely have to replace if they were to maintain their push for a play-off place.

Diallo is someone who showed last season that he would be more than capable of filling that void, something he would obviously not be able to do either, if Wolves beat the Black Cats in the race for services for the second half of this season.

It seems therefore, that the excitement Sunderland fans may have been feeling for the lead-up to the January transfer window, and a potential reunion with Diallo, may now be tinged with some considerable concern as well.