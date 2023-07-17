Relegation from the Premier League for Leeds United will have lasting repercussions on the playing squad, including calling into question the future of young star Willy Gnonto.

The 19-year-old forward signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £3.8million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Initially, Gnonto had to settle with minutes for the Under-21’s development side but has since gone on to establish himself in the senior team. His pace, explosiveness, and dynamism in attack helped catapult him into the first-team frame.

The Italian is still a raw and unrefined talent despite picking up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts within that in the top-flight as well.

Former Norwich City and Borussia Mönchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has since taken charge at Elland Road, but the German is facing the prospect of losing further key players this summer.

The Whites have seen Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, and Marc Roca all depart the club so far in the transfer window.

Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have also seen their contracts expire at Elland Road, whilst Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, and Luis Sinisterra could all be other future departures.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future?

As rumours continue to gather pace about Gnonto's future, we rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Italy international, here.

Everton 'closing in' ahead of Aston Villa

Everton were reported to be closing in on the signing of Leeds’ young star, according to Sky Italia (14/07, 11.59pm).

The news came shortly after Football Italia revealed Aston Villa are set to compete against their Premier League rivals for his signature, as well as with Bundesliga outfit Freiburg.

The report from Sky implied Gnonto’s future is set to be away from West Yorkshire, with the Toffees now looking like the favourites to sign the 19-year-old.

Everton bid rejected

The Premier League side have made a firm move for the Italian international, with the Daily Mail revealing that a £15m offer was lodged for Gnonto.

However, that bid was rejected by the Whites and he is reportedly seen as someone who can emerge as a key player under Daniel Farke' tutelage in the years to come.

The report states that it ‘remains to be seen’ whether Everton will come back in with another offer for Gnonto, but it does touch on their well-documented financial issues, which could potentially stop them from going any higher.

Phil Hay's Gnonto update

Phil Hay of The Athletic has revealed not all of Leeds' players are subject to release clauses or loan clauses. He explained that "there are particular assets they can manage with greater control in this window" and Gnonto is one such player.

He said: "[Gnonto] has already been the subject of enquiries but Leeds are under far less pressure to sell."

He explained that Leeds are said to be intent on knocking back further interest from Everton, and Hay added that Leeds wish to keep him in a long-term capacity: "The club genuinely see Gnonto as someone they can retain, potentially by tying him to a new contract."