There were few positives to speak of for Leeds United during the 2022/23 season, but one of the shining lights was the purchase and emergence of Wilfried Gnonto.

The 19-year-old forward signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2022 for a fee of just £3.8million, according to The Daily Mail.

The young forward had been capped by the Italian national team already at the age of just 18, and became their youngest ever scorer after notching against Germany.

Gnonto initially had to settle with minutes for the Under-21’s development side but has since gone on to establish himself in the senior team.

He became a bright spark in an otherwise dull season, with his pace, trickery, and dynamism in the final third helping to get him into the first-team frame and make him a fan favourite at Elland Road.

He didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, but picked up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts within that in the top-flight as well.

Gnonto often showed flashes of his brilliance, with the highlight perhaps being when he volleyed in a lobbed pass spectacularly in the FA Cup against Cardiff City.

His performances caught the eye across Europe, and interest in Gnonto has been vast.

Former Norwich City and Borussia Mönchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has since taken charge at Leeds, but the German is facing the prospect of losing further key players such as Gnonto this summer.

Relegation has meant that the Whites have seen Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, Marc Roca, Joel Robles, and Adam Forshaw all depart the club so far in the transfer window.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future?

As rumours continue to gather pace about Gnonto's future, we rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Italy international, here.

Leeds handed Everton boost

It was reported earlier in the month that Everton had tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from Leeds, but the bid was knocked back swiftly by the West Yorkshire outfit.

Since then, Everton have confirmed the signing of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan for the season, which boosts Leeds' chances of retaining Gnonto.

Danjuma plays as a striker or winger: exactly as the Italian does, which gives Leeds renewed hope that Everton have moved on to other targets. Of course, Sean Dyche's side may be in for other attacking options, but Leeds will be hoping this is the end of the Gnonto to Everton saga.

Gnonto not pushing for move

Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post is reporting that Gnonto has not pushed for a move since returning for pre-season: "Gnonto is making no attempt to force his way out of Elland Road despite the transfer noise surrounding the teenager.

"Gnonto is on the radar of Premier League Everton and Leeds have already knocked back one bid for their Italian international, but a move to Goodison would appear to make less sense than a return to Serie A or a side more likely to achieve mid-table comfort in the English top flight.

"He is now back training and has shown no signs of a burning desire to leave."

Carlton Palmer valuation

Carlton Palmer believes Everton's bid is a derisory one, and that it will take much more for Leeds to sell their 19-year-old star.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the 57-year-old said: “Leeds have told Everton in no uncertain terms they do not want to sell the young starlet. Gnonto, only 19, was one of the bright sparks in an otherwise disappointing season for Leeds United.

“Leeds United’s resolve may be tested, but it will take a bid in excess of £20-25m for them to budge.”