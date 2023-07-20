Not a lot went right for Leeds United in the 2022-23 season, but one of the positives was the purchase and emergence of Wilfried Gnonto.

The forward was plucked from Zurich in Switzerland for just £4 million very late on in the summer transfer window, but he wasn't exactly an unknown player as he had been capped by the Italian national team already at the age of just 18.

He didn't always start for the Whites last season, but Gnonto showed flashes of his brilliance at times, with a special moment coming when he thundered in a spectacular volley in the FA Cup against Cardiff City.

Finishing the season with four goals and four assists for Leeds, Gnonto finds himself a Championship player due to the club's relegation, but he might not be there for long as transfer interest has emerged.

The club linked the most in recent weeks to Gnonto is Everton and right now they appear to be the only club in the running for the teenager's services - let's take a look at the latest news regarding the pint-sized Italian.

Gnonto's stance on Everton switch emerges

Even though it has been claimed that Leeds fancy their chances when it comes to keeping him at the club, Gnonto's stance on a potential move to Everton has emerged.

According to Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, Gnonto is keen on the move to Everton and has apparently expressed his willingness to make the transfer happen.

That will not come as good or positive news to Leeds fans, who will see Gnonto as a big part of their plans to push for promotion at the first time of asking this coming season - it could be taken out of their hands though.

Value of bid turned down from Toffees revealed

Everton have been in the running for the Italy international for a number of weeks as they have remained pretty clear in their stance to offer him Premier League football again.

And per both Talbot and Beren Cross from LeedsLive, the Toffees did indeed recently have a £15 million offer turned down for the explosive attacker.

You can bet that Everton will be going in with a fresh, improved offer for Gnonto's services in the coming weeks, but how high the Merseyside outfit will go remains to be seen.

Gnonto's agent flies to London to complete deal

In Talbot's report regarding Gnonto wanting the move to Goodison Park, a claim has been made that the forward's agent, Claudio Vigorelli, was at Everton's Finch Farm training ground all the way back in April to discuss a potential move.

Everton are said to have been putting in the groundwork for a potential switch for a number of months, and this summer they may get their man.

And Sport Italia claimed on Wednesday that Vigorelli was in London in order to finalise Gnonto's move to Everton, although it isn't clear at all that a fee has been agreed just yet for his services and it may drag on longer, with Gnonto currently back in pre-season training with Leeds.