When Willy Gnonto downed tools over the summer in a bid to depart Elland Road following Leeds United's relegation to the Championship, supporters were aggrieved for two separate reasons.

The first one, chiefly, was that the actions of a 19-year-old refusing to play were a vast betrayal to the principles of the club, the club that gave him his breakthrough in English football and the supporters that had fanatically cheered and supported him, paying their hard-earned wages to do so.

The second one had less emotional fibre.

It was, quite simply, because fans were under no illusion of the impact that a fledgling forward talent who emerged among few - and very few, it must be stressed - strands of positivity and excitement in a miserable old campaign in West Yorkshire, where the performances that culminated in relegation were often underlined by a distinct lack of heart and courage.

In the Premier League, Gnonto epitomised just that.

This isn't a stick to beat him with now; the past is the past, ownership has been taken for mistakes and he's now been reintegrated by Daniel Farke, where boldness and faith has paid dividends.

But the second point rings true, with Gnonto pulling no punches with his influence in the early openings of Leeds' Championship campaign.

A proficient and energetic ball-carrier, Gnonto's low centre of gravity and ability to get his team up the pitch while swiftly putting opposition defenders on the back-foot has shone thus far, and while just one goal from five appearances isn't exactly representative of a player pulling up trees, his direct impact on matches can't be understated.

It may not be happening for some time now, though, with a damning potential update given on the initial injury that had been scheduled to keep him out until after the international break later this month.

What's the latest injury news with Leeds United's Willy Gnonto?

To begin with, Farke had confirmed that the versatile forward would be sidelined for what worked out to roughly a month, having sustained ankle damage after challenging Scott Twine during his side's stalemate draw away to Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

But now, a report from Football Insider has revealed that the timeline of his recovery process could just be much more prolonged.

Indeed, it's believed that Gnonto may not kick a ball in anger until November or even, if a worst-case scenario transpires into reality, early December, keeping him out for over two months in total.

Make no mistake about it, this one could hurt Leeds.

For starters, he could well be missing some pretty significant showdowns.

Leeds face a daunting trip to fellow newly-relegated heavyweights Leicester City, who look the division's pace-setting side at the top of the table, in almost exactly a month's time, which will come as a crucial test of their resolve and, in tandem, a barometer of their quality and ability to compete where they want to compete.

Elsewhere, he'll also be absent from subsequent Yorkshire clashes against Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough.

This juncture of the season is mightily important for teams in Leeds' position with similar ambitions, as the run of games until the Christmas period often proves which district of the division that those teams will find themselves competing in.

We're no strangers to seeing teams start the season like a house on fire - often against all odds, too - before crashing and burning in the November/December period as cited, so the early-season form can very much flitter away and the promotion pack usually assembles itself accordingly.

Leeds can't afford to fall out of that, and if they're to avoid doing so then they need to source a Gnonto solution with immediate effect.

Thankfully, deadline day recruit Jaidon Anthony now has a chance to be just that and benefit from the Italian international's injury throes after finding game-time somewhat hard to come by in the first steps of his Leeds spell.

Though there's a shortage of stylistic symmetry in some regards, they're both most at home on the left-wing.

Sure, Crycensio Summerville has occupied that berth thus far following Gnonto's injury with Dan James being reinstated on the right, but over time, the exhausting physical and psychological fatigue interminably brought on by the trials and tribulations of this league will take their toll - forcing Farke into rotation.

He needs to keep his squad fresh, and Summerville also can't be relied upon to start each game for such a lengthy period of time.

It's simply unrealistic and counterproductive.

So, the German really does need to run the rule over giving Anthony his first start in Leeds colours sooner rather than later, as he's hardly a player who'll have joined simply to make up the numbers and spend a year of his career at the tender age of 23 stapled to a second-tier substitutes bench.

He shouldn't settle for that either, given what he's previously shown at this level and the credit in the bank that he has from his role in Bournemouth's promotion two seasons prior with eight goals and seven assists remains intact for me.

As that outlay suggests, he's more inventive than Gnonto when it comes to carving out chances with his passing in the final third.

He's a progressive and productive passer capable of opening up the slightest of holes in an opposition defence and taking advantage, and was often at the heart of the Cherries' attacking plays in that campaign.

Sure, he may lack the one-on-one dribbling ability that Gnonto oozes, but there's plenty about Anthony to suggest that he's good enough to get, and will indeed receive an opportunity in the immediate aftermath of the fresh setback.

Having already scored for Leeds during their 3-0 rout over Watford last weekend despite not even starting a single match is good going too, and Gnonto's injury could really promise to kick-start his time on loan in West Yorkshire.