Highlights Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is keen to move away, but the club is determined to keep him to increase their chances of success.

Roma is interested in signing Gnonto, but it is uncertain if they have the funds for a permanent deal.

Former Leeds player Carlton Palmer advises Gnonto to focus on his current team and not force a move, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto remains in limbo at this stage.

With the player keen to make a move away, the Whites are equally determined to keep the player at Elland Road beyond the end of the summer window, as they look to give themselves the best chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Having lost plenty of key players this summer, either on loan or permanently, it seems as though the relegated side are keen to retain Gnonto to try and increase their chances of remaining competitive.

The potential sale of the Italian could give them more to spend in the transfer market during the latter stages of this window - and they could certainly benefit from bringing in plenty more players before the deadline passes.

But at this point, it doesn't look as though the player will be making a move away from West Yorkshire despite him sending in a transfer request, with the club holding a huge amount of power at the negotiating table considering he has four years left on his deal and no relegation release clause in his contract.

Roma interested in Willy Gnonto

The Serie A side are interested in taking Gnonto back to his home nation and contact has been made about a potential move, according to La Roma.

The Italian wouldn't be the first Leeds player to make the move to Jose Mourinho's side this summer, with Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen both securing loan switches there.

Another loan move will probably be imposible for Mourinho's side to negotiate - and it remains to be seen whether they have the cash to get a permanent deal over the line.

Daniel Farke's warning to Willy Gnonto

Leeds boss Farke has revealed that he will keep standards in training high regardless of any player's off-field situation, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Gnonto is currently training away from the first team following his refusal to play for the first team, with the two parties failing to reach a compromise at this stage.

And Farke is remaining strong in his stance, saying: "You stick to your values and you won't let the standard drop and training and say 'okay, it's a difficult situation, even for the players, I could do with perhaps not being focused on training or with a bit less workload.'

"No - I will hold the standard and the crossbar unbelievably high.

"I think you need to show some steel and some resilience in this moment. At least that's my way to handle such a situation."

Former Leeds man Palmer believes Gnonto should get his head down and focus on his current side despite interest from other clubs.

Tottenham are one of the latest teams to be linked with the Italy international, with Spurs already dipping into the EFL market this summer to recruit James Maddison from Leicester City and Ash Phillips from Blackburn Rovers.

A move to the English capital could be tempting for the winger who will be desperate to impress at the top level again - but Palmer believes the player shouldn't be looking to force a move.

He told Football League World: "Spurs are the latest team to join the Gnonto chase - I think the talented youngster has a very bright future ahead of him and he’s definitely good enough for a top six club in the Premier League, however, Leeds are adamant that he won’t leave this summer.

"Whoever is advising him should be telling him to get his head down and play his football, this is not a good look when a player refuses to play to force a move and top clubs will look at that and think is this a problem for us in the future."

Fabrizio Romano has revealed to Give Me Sport that Gnonto remains a target for Sean Dyche's side.

The Toffees have had "several bids rejected" for the teenager according to the Daily Mirror - and both the player and the Toffees could have given up on a move.

But both parties remain interested in this move according to Romano who said: "Gnonto remains a target, for sure. The player is desperate for the move and, in one sense, fighting to join the club because he really appreciates the possibility.

"He knows that Everton are pushing to sign him, and he's pushing on his side with Leeds. But Leeds are not moving from their position and they don't want to sell the player.

"It's a tense, complicated situation now. But I think there is still a chance to see Gnonto joining Everton this summer because the player really wants to make this move happen."

David Ornstein believes the Toffees are ready to table an improved offer.