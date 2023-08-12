Wilfried Gnonto's future at Leeds United remains uncertain at this stage.

The 19-year-old reportedly decided to make himself unavailable for the Whites' midweek Carabao Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town and he looks set to be absent again against Birmingham City this afternoon.

The player is reportedly unhappy about the fact he hasn't sealed a move to another club at this stage, with less than a few weeks to go until the summer transfer window closes.

Daniel Farke's side will try and block a move away for the teenager, who may not be keen to play in the Championship after shining at the top level last season.

You feel Tyler Adams' failure to leave the club could potentially mean that the Whites decide to cash in on the winger at some point though - but an agreement is yet to be reached and that won't please Gnonto who is seemingly desperate to secure a move away from Elland Road.

We have rounded up some of the latest reports to emerge involving Gnonto below.

What was the size of Everton's bid for Wilfried Gnonto?

The Toffees have had a bid rejected for the teenager, according to Football Insider.

The size of this bid is believed to be in the region of £20m, which is a sizeable amount but not enough for the Whites to accept.

Gnonto doesn't have a relegation release clause in his contract and with the player tied down to a long-term deal, that has given Farke's side a decent amount of power at the negotiating table.

Sean Dyche's side remain hopeful of getting a deal over the line though and with this in mind, they are likely to submit another bid.

One factor that could work in their favour is the fact the youngster is on a reasonably modest wage package in West Yorkshire, ensuring that personal terms won't be an issue if the Toffees can seal a breakthrough in negotiations with the Whites.

Fulham keeping tabs on Wilfried Gnonto's situation

With Manor Solomon and Daniel James both departing Craven Cottage on the expiration of their loan deals, the Cottagers are in need of more quality in the wing department.

And they don't have a huge amount of depth in this area either with Neeskens Kebano and Ivan Cavaleiro leaving earlier this summer.

With this, Gnonto could be a good addition for Marco Silva's side who have already forked out on fees for Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey during this window.

The Italian could be their third major signing of the summer, with Dean Jones telling Give Me Sport that the Cottagers have had "half an eye" on him.

Aston Villa offered chance to sign Wilfried Gnonto

Transfer insider Jones also told GMS that Villa have been offered a chance to sign Gnonto.

With Villa securing European football and looking set to remain in the Premier League for the long term, they have the license to fork out on big fees for players but it seems as though their business for the summer is nearly done.

Dan Bardell believes they will only add more players to their squad if an attacker becomes available.

Gnonto fits into that category as a player that can be a real asset in the final third - and it's believed Villa are weighing up a potential approach for him.

How much will Wilfried Gnonto cost? Who has exited the race?

Although Leeds have stated that he isn't for sale, TEAMtalk believes Gnonto will cost around £30m, whilst 90min believe his valuation is higher than that at £30m.

That's a sizeable fee for a player that only has a limited amount of top-flight experience under his belt - and the reported £30m has put off Italian duo Juventus and Napoli who have seemingly exited the race because of this.