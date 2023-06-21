Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship has raised doubts over the future of many of the team’s biggest names.

Youri Tielemans has already made his exit from the King Power following the end of his contract.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are also the subject of intense transfer speculation, with a number of clubs chasing the duo this summer.

But another name also under the spotlight at the moment is Wilfred Ndidi.

Does Wilfred Ndidi have a future at Leicester City?

With Enzo Maresca now appointed as the club’s latest manager, we can expect transfer business to start picking up.

The ex-Man City assistant will need to make a decision over the future of several players, with Ndidi right at the front of the queue.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding the future of the Leicester midfielder…

Celtic interest

Brendan Rodgers has been appointed as manager at Celtic for a second stint with the Scottish giants.

Rodgers enjoyed a great deal of success at Park Head from 2016 to 2019 before making the move to Leicester.

But the Northern Irishman is now looking to improve the first team squad in Glasgow and has turned his attention to his former club.

Ndidi has emerged as a potential transfer target for Celtic this summer, with the midfielder’s future in England in doubt.

The Daily Mail have reported that Celtic are interested in signing the 26-year-old.

Stumbling block in Celtic deal

A big stumbling block in any deal to Scotland could be the player’s current wage package.

According to the Daily Record, Ndidi earns a weekly salary worth up to £75,000, and it remains unclear whether the Scottish champions could afford such a deal.

It was also only 12 months ago that then-Leicester manager Rodgers claimed that it would take more than £50 million to sign the midfielder amid interest from Premier League rivals.

While Ndidi does now only have 12 months remaining on his contract, it is easy to imagine how the Foxes would still value him quite highly.

Ndidi had a poor campaign as Leicester suffered relegation, but he has still proven to be a key player at the King Power during his time at the club.

Saudi Arabia interest

It has been reported by Punch Sports Extra that Ndidi is a potential target for Saudi Arabia’s current spending spree this summer.

At the age of 26, it remains to be seen whether he would want to move away from European football at this stage of his career.

But Al Shabab are looking to make a tempting offer to persuade Ndidi to make the jump.