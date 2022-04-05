Latest: What is the current news with Derby County’s administration situation?

It’s been a busy past 24 hours or so at Pride Park and it looks as though progress may finally have been made toward a Derby County takeover deal.

Last night, The Sun reported that the club administrators Quantuma were set to name American businessman Chris Kirchner as their preferred bidder.

Kirchner was the frontrunner to become the next owner in late 2021 but pulled out in December and has been linked with a takeover at Preston North End recently.

However, Derby City Council’s plan to buy Pride Park and lease it to the new owner has reignited his interest and it is understood he’s tabled an offer, which it seems Quantuma are keen to accept.

The report claims that the American will look to get the deal completed quickly and that it could bring with it a further 15-point deduction this season, which would relegate the Rams but mean no penalty is imposed next term.

Looking long-term that appears good news for Derby as does Kirchner’s reported passion to ensure Wayne Rooney remains at the helm.

BBC Sport Derby has since reported that the American is expected to be named the preferred bidder.

However, BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone has claimed that the EFL is yet to be given an update concerning the takeover situation at the East Midlands club.

It seems significant progress is being made but until we hear from either the EFL or the administrators, supporters will likely be cautious.

They’ve been burnt before by false dawns and media reports, hopefully, this is the step in the right direction that the club needs.