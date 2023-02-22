Latest West Ham manager development suggests it’s good news for West Brom

West Ham United are edging closer to parting company with David Moyes, as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the Hammers have placed Rafa Benitez on the top of their priority list and have reached out for conversations with the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Everton boss.

This comes after West Brom manager Carlos Corberan had emerged on West Ham’s radar, with a report from The Sun last month revealing that the Premier League outfit were keeping tabs on the 39-year-old.

Corberan was also heavily linked with the Leeds United job before Javi Gracia was appointed at Elland Road yesterday evening.

Subsequently, the Spaniard penned down a new deal at The Hawthorns that will now see his contract expire in the summer of 2027.

The verdict

When considering Corberan’s age, character, the way he sets teams up and early track record, it is no surprise to see that the current West Brom boss is attracting admiring glances from the Premier League.

He is a manager with a very high potential and has done a good job at West Brom thus far, although form has dipped slightly in recent weeks after what was a fantastic start.

His contract situation means that it would be expensive for Premier League clubs to appoint the 39-year-old, but ultimately, it will be no shock to see Corberan linked with further top-flight jobs.

However, he is in the infancy of a new project at West Brom and all his efforts will be on trying to secure promotion from the Championship in what remains of this season.