West Bromwich Albion look to continue their rise up the Championship table despite ongoing off-field issues.

Carlos Corberan took over the Baggies last October and witnessed his side slip to the foot of the second-tier table in his opening game in charge.

Since then, the Spaniard has transformed Albion’s fortunes, taking the Black Country outfit to the periphery of the play-off places last campaign after winning nine of his first 10 league games and registering 10 victories from 15 home league matches at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term, with Corberan managing to get the best out of his current group of players despite challenging circumstances.

With a lack of investment coming into the club from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, Corberan was able to sign just three players to the West Midlands this summer, which has not allowed the 40-year-old to stamp his authority on the team.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Despite this, the former Huddersfield Town boss has been able to unite the squad once again in an enjoyable system and reconnect the broken relationship between the team and the Albion supporters with consistent results.

While Corberan provides a beacon of hope on the pitch, the West Brom fanbase have been concerned off of it, with the club previously taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings to run the general operations of the club.

There is optimism that light is at the end of the tunnel with a potential takeover said to be at an advanced stage according to the Express & Star, but is the latest update a positive or negative for the Baggies?

What is the latest on West Brom’s financial situation?

The Championship side announced on their official site they had borrowed more money from MSD Holdings, with the official amount not disclosed.

The statement said: “West Bromwich Albion Group Limited has secured additional funding from MSD UK Holdings Limited. Group borrowed £20m from the American lender in December 2022 and has increased the loan to support the ongoing funding of the football club’s general business operations.

“The supplementary borrowing will provide the club with increased working capital as Chairman Guochuan Lai continues to engage with parties interested in purchasing a majority shareholding in West Bromwich Albion.”

Chinese businessman Lai has frustrated fans with the way he has run the club during his tenure, most notably failing to repay loans he took out for his other business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naturally, this news has stirred debate with the Albion faithful about whether this update is a positive or negative outcome for their takeover chances.

From the statement released by West Brom, it appears this loan will tie the club over in the January transfer window and avoid a firesale in the new year of some of their most profitable assets.

There was a concern of this ahead of 2024 but Birmingham Live journalist Joseph Chapman reported that the loan will not affect Corberan’s plans of adding to his side in the new year, which indicates Albion won’t be desperate to sanction departures either.

While the club still needs to cut down on the current wage bill, West Brom hold a position of power on their squad and have the right to demand significant fees in order for clubs to prize them away from The Hawthorns at such a crucial stage in the season.

With takeover talks continuing in a front-footed direction, prospective owners could have sanctioned this move so Corberan can hold onto the core of his squad and maintain a promotion push, given how time-consuming it can be to iron out fine details before a takeover can be officially announced.

This move should be seen as a positive outcome for Albion, with it giving the club the best possible chance of getting back to the Premier League this term before new owners can outline their plans and begin to take the club forward.