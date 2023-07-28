West Bromwich Albion failed to make the play-offs and return to the Premier League last season under Carlos Corberan, ending the campaign ninth in the Championship table.

Next term will be the club's third consecutive season at second tier level, but their first with Corberan in charge at the start of the campaign. West Brom have been a club with decent resources to attract the very best the Championship can offer.

But with parachute payments drying up and ongoing ownership issues, they're operating on a tighter budget than usual this term.

Player sales will be key to what they can do, with Dara O'Shea's move to Burnley easing the financial issues at the club for the time being. Other departures this summer include Kean Bryan, Jake Livermore, and Tom Rogic. All three payers were in the first-team last season but have left upon the expiry of their deals.

Striker Karlan Grant has also left West Brom in the current window, signing for Cardiff City on a season-long loan deal.

The club's solitary incoming has been the signing of Jeremy Sarmiento on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Ecuadorian international winger will be looking for more senior game time in the West Midlands.

The Baggies will be looking to go one better and reach the play-offs next season. That would improve on what they have managed in the last two seasons at second tier level, finishing ninth and 10th in the table since their relegation from the top-flight in 2020/21, but they will require more incoming business before mounting another serious promotion push.

Their league season begins in just over a week with a trip to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday 5th August.

What is the latest West Brom news?

With all that in mind, here, we look at all the biggest news surrounding West Brom over the course of the last week.

David Button - Reading or Sheffield Wednesday?

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Reading are one of the club's keen on David Button.

The Royals are keen to now land a new goalkeeper to add to Dean Bouzanis and Jokull Andresson, with Button given permission to depart Albion in order to seek more regular first-team football.

However, Reading's recent transfer embargo looks an issue and there is other interest, as Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in signing the 34-year-old, according to Birmingham Live.

Xisco Munoz is looking to strengthen in the goalkeeping department at Hillsborough this summer, and currently only has one first-team goalkeeper at the club in the form of Cameron Dawson; but, despite the interest, as of the 21st of July a deal was not thought to be imminent for Button to leave the Baggies just yet.

Jack Colback race

Jack Colback has recently left Nottingham Forest upon the expiry of his contract at the City Ground after three years at the club as a permanent player.

The 33-year-old is now seeking a new home however in the twilight of his career, and according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, three second tier clubs are looking into the possibility of landing his services, including Corberan's side.

Birmingham City, his former loan club Ipswich Town, and West Brom are all thought to have expressed their interest in signing the experienced left-footed central-midfielder, who is now set to make a decision on his future imminently.

Potential takeover emerges

According to a report from the Daily Mail, West Brom are in talks with Fred Chesnais, who is described as a cryptocurrency investor, over a £60 million deal to buy the club.

Chesnais reportedly wants to buy all of the club's assets, including The Hawthorns and their training ground, in a bid to take full control and remove Guochuan Lai's influence on the Baggies.

The report claims that Lai is desperate to sell up and cut his losses, as he is refusing to put any more of his own money into the club, and the transfer business this summer would reflect that with just one loan signing in Sarmiento arriving thus far.