West Bromwich Albion are continuing their preparations for the new Championship season.

The Baggies enjoyed an excellent second half of the season last term under Carlos Corberan, but they missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the campaign after defeat at Swansea City.

Corberan's ability to do business in the transfer market has been limited this summer by the club's financial situation, but he has brought in Jeremy Sarmiento on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and former Bordeaux striker Josh Maja on a free transfer.

Dara O'Shea has joined newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley for a fee of £7 million and Karlan Grant and Zac Ashworth have completed loan moves to Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers respectively, while Kean Bryan, Jake Livermore and Tom Rogic have left the club at the end of their contracts.

There could be further outgoings this summer in order to raise funds, but one player who looks set to remain at the club is goalkeeper Alex Palmer after his move to Luton Town collapsed.

Albion get their season underway with a trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

What is the latest West Brom news?

Baggies win striker race

West Brom confirmed the signing of Maja on Tuesday, fighting off competition from fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

Maja came through the academy at Sunderland and after a prolific spell for the Black Cats in League One, he joined Bordeaux for a fee of £3.5 million in January 2019.

He initially struggled to establish himself following his move to France, but after two unsuccessful loan spells with Fulham and Stoke City, he found his form last season, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 41 appearances in all competitions as Bordeaux narrowly missed out on promotion from Ligue 2.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at The Hawthorns and he revealed that the opportunity to work with Corberan was one of the main factors in his decision to join the club.

"We knew Albion were one of the clubs interested in me and our ambitions seemed to match quite well," Maja told the club's official website.

"The conversation I had with Carlos Corberán was short. I’ve only spoken to him once, but that’s probably all I needed.

"I got a really good energy from him. He’s a serious coach with intense ideas and an intense mentality which is something that matches up with me and my values.

"He’s a football head, which I am as well.

"I’m hoping to learn a lot from him and to perform well. I’ve heard a lot of great things from team-mates from the past who have said good things about him.

"It’s exciting to be here and I’m looking forward to working with him."

Will Grady Diangana leave West Brom this summer?

The future of Albion winger Grady Diangana is uncertain, with Leicester City, Burnley, Leeds United, and clubs from Saudi Arabia reportedly keen.

Diangana initially joined the Baggies on loan from West Ham United in August 2019 and after helping the club to promotion to the Premier League, he returned on a permanent basis the following summer for a fee that could rise to £18 million with add-ons.

But since making a full-time move to The Hawthorns, Diangana has struggled to produce his best form, scoring just four goals and providing three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season.

Despite this, it seems that Diangana has no shortage of suitors this summer and Albion will demand around £7 million for his services.

Reach injury blow

Baggies midfielder Adam Reach will be sidelined until the new year with a thigh injury.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury in the pre-season friendly against Burton Albion last month and after undergoing surgery, he is set for an extended lay-off.

Reach joined Albion in August 2021 after his release by Sheffield Wednesday and he registered one assist in 23 appearances during an injury-disrupted campaign last season.