Highlights West Brom's recent win over Rotherham United has put their promotion chase back on track.

Forward Josh Maja's injuries have greatly impacted his first season at West Brom.

The lack of depth in West Brom's forward line could potentially derail their promotion push, and they may need to target new signings in the January transfer window.

West Bromwich Albion returned to winning ways on Tuesday evening with a 2-0 win over basement boys Rotherham United.

The Baggies had lost their previous two matches to Leicester City and Sunderland heading into the clash at the New York Stadium, but strikes from Grady Diangana and the returning Jed Wallace got their promotion chase seemingly back on track.

Carlos Corberan managed to transform Albion’s fortunes last campaign by taking the Black Country outfit from the foot of the Championship table to play-off contention.

The former Huddersfield Town boss has the club fighting towards the top end of the division this term too despite pressing off-field issues.

With financial concerns continuing to surround the West Midlands club, the Spaniard was able to add just three players to the squad during the summer transfer window.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

One of these arrivals was forward Josh Maja from French side Bordeaux, but his time at The Hawthorns so far has been a torrid one, with two major injuries already hampering his first season back in England significantly.

This blow has come at the worst time for West Brom, who have very limited options in the forward department as the hectic winter schedule approaches.

Latest Josh Maja injury news

Corberan confirmed post-match on Tuesday that the Nigerian international is set to miss around four months of action after suffering ankle ligament damage in their defeat to the Black Cats.

Maja was on the receiving end of a challenge from Dan Ballard on his first start for the club that saw him withdrawn in the 36th minute at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to West Brom’s official website, Corberan said: "In the tackle against Sunderland they injured all the ligaments in his ankle. It depends and the doctors still need to ask for a second opinion to see if there is any ligament to fix without surgery.

"Normally he will need surgery and be out of the team for the next four months. It's the worst news we can give."

It’s certainly a body blow for both the club and player, with Maja seemingly growing in confidence after netting his first goal for the club in their latest home league outing against Leicester.

Lack of rotation in West Brom forward line

This was a situation Albion became accustomed to last term with the repeated injuries to Daryl Dike, which left Brandon Thomas-Asante as their only fit senior striker.

Despite a resurgence in form off the back of Corberan’s arrival, their ultimate failure to squeak into the top-six was down to the lack of a potent goalscorer, with the former Salford City man netting just seven times in the last campaign.

Related West Brom supporters will be furious if club allow Leeds United to return in January: View The Baggies will be under pressure from their supporters if one of their promotion rivals poaches one of their talented players.

With Dike not likely to return until after the new year, this puts enormous weight back onto the shoulders of Thomas-Asante to deliver the goods in front of goal, and with only five goals registered from 19 Championship appearances so far this term, the 24-year-old hasn’t proven to the Albion faithful that he can be prolific enough in their absences.

Corberan confirmed after their game with Sunderland that Thomas-Asante didn’t start due to a muscle injury, which will raise questions over his fitness too given Albion have to play five games in the space of two weeks over the festive period.

With constant worries surrounding the Albion frontline, this crisis could potentially derail a promotion push at The Hawthorns heading into the new year and the club may need to shortlist targets heading into the January transfer window.

West Brom approach in January transfer window

With Maja out for the foreseeable future and Dike’s fitness unreliable from previous showings, the Baggies must look at adding some further depth up front to allow Corberan to rotate his options during the relentless nature of a Championship season.

A completed takeover in time for the January window would be a welcomed boost for recruitment but Albion may have to be shrewd if this doesn’t materialise, with free transfers or loan deals the only avenues of business due to limited funds in B71.

Regardless of the situation they find themselves in off the pitch, West Brom are lacking firepower on it, which could see the Baggies slide down the table if they go on another inconsistent run.

To stop this scenario happening, West Brom must address the problem quickly in order to maintain their ambitions of making it back to the top-flight.