After a dismal 11th-place finish in the Championship last season, Watford have undergone something of a rebuild this summer.

Indeed, there have been plenty of outgoings at Vicarage Road in recent weeks, and whilst there have not necessarily been the incomings to match, steadily, the club appear to be moving in the right direction.

Social media is proof that expectations amongst supporters this season for the Hornets are limited, as Valerien Ismael prepares to take charge of his first competitive match as Watford boss this weekend.

Can Ismael and the Hornets defy expectations this season? We'll see, starting on Saturday when Watford host QPR at Vicarage Road.

Despite that match being just days away, though, news in and around the club continues to roll in.

With that said, here is a brief round-up of the latest news and stories surrounding Watford FC.

Stoke City linked with transfer target

One of the most recent stories to emerge surrounding the football club is regarding a player that has been linked with the Hornets this summer - Luis Palma.

Last month, the Daily Mail reported that the Hornets were in talks with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki over signing the winger on loan.

Since then, though, the move has yet to materialise and now, another Championship side have made a move for the player.

That is the case according to a very recent report from the Daily Mail, which reports that the Potters are ready to open talks over a potential loan deal for Palma.

Rangers and Trabzonspor are also said to be keen on the 23-year-old Honduras international.

Another summer signing confirmed

In other Watford-related news, after plenty of rumours regarding his arrival at the club, the Hornets have today confirmed the addition of Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The 23-year-old joins the Hornets on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make the deal permanent.

Chakvetadze joins from Belgian side Gent, although, has had loan spells at Hamburg and Slovan Bratislava in recent seasons.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the Georgian features this Saturday in the opening league fixture versus QPR.

QPR trio set to miss opener

Talking of that QPR clash, the R's are set to be without a trio of their first team players when they head to Vicarage Road this weekend.

That is according to an injury update from West London Sport.

Jake Clarke-Salter is set to miss out with a calf problem that he has been nursing, whilst also in defence, Jimmy Dunne, who was stretchered off last week at Oxford United with a shoulder injury, will also miss the match.

Fresh QPR signing Jack Colback will also not feature this Saturday, according to West London Sport.

They state that the midfielder needs time to build up his fitness after only just joining the club.