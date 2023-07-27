It is now just over a week to go until the 2023/24 Championship season gets underway.

Indeed, it looks set to be a fiercely competitive league this season, which should make for some very entertaining matches.

One of those could be at Vicarage Road on August 5th when Watford get their campaign underway versus Queens Park Rangers.

The Hornets were beaten 1-0 the last time that the two sides met, but will no doubt be looking to put that right next week.

With that said, in the build up to that match, there is plenty of news continuing to surround the club.

To help keep on top of it, below, we've rounded up all of the latest news stories coming out of Vicarage Road.

Watford looking to sign two strikers

At this time of year, transfer news stories dominate and that is no different when it comes to this latest roundup of Watford news.

Indeed, it was reported by The Mail + recently that Watford are looking to sign two forwards at present.

One of these is Aston Villa striker Wesley Moraes, whom the club are reportedly looking to land on loan.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, the same report reveals that the Hornets have been talking to Beitar Jerusalem over their Moldovan forward Ion Nicolaescu.

Nicolaescu has been targeted by Trabzonspor, so Watford may have to act quickly to get that one done.

Meanwhile, more recent reports have suggested that the club are looking to tie up a deal for Wesley this week.

Newcastle transfer deal in the pipeline

Whilst the club are clearly targeting reinforcements in attack, another position of concern heading into the new season is left-back.

At present, the only 'natural' option that the club have there is youngster James Morris.

That's why in recent days, Watford have been heavily linked with a loan move for Newcastle United full-back Jamal Lewis.

In fact, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe even revealed to the media that he expected a deal to be done within 24 hours on Tuesday.

There has been no official confirmation yet, but this looks like a deal that will get done ahead of the season opener v QPR.

Temporary FIFA transfer ban lifted

Last but certainly not least, in very important news, Watford's temporary transfer ban imposed by FIFA has now been lifted.

Concerning reports began to emerge out of Nigeria a few days ago that the Hornets had been placed under a transfer embargo due to an outstanding payment related to an academy Samuel Kalu had played for.

Indeed, as per The Athletic, Megamu Football Academy in Nigeria claimed that they were due a solidarity payment which had been left outstanding and therefore, they raised the issue with FIFA.

Watford are understood to have instantly resolved what has been described as an administrative understanding, with the small amount owed to Megamu now paid.

As per The Athletic, FIFA confirmed to them that the dispute is now settled and the transfer ban lifted.