Coventry City will be looking to make a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign later this year under the guidance of Mark Robins.

Having narrowly missed out on promotion via the play-offs last month, it will be interesting to see whether the Sky Blues will be able to seal another top-six finish in the second tier.

Robins has already bolstered his squad this summer by securing the services of Jay Dasilva, and will be keen to draft in some more fresh faces over the course of the coming months.

The scale of the club's transfer business is expected to be dictated by the future of Viktor Gyokeres.

Coventry will certainly have money to spend if Gyokeres departs.

However, drafting in a sufficient replacement for the Sweden international may turn out to be a difficult task for the club.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest transfer news concerning Gyokeres.

What is the latest Viktor Gyokeres transfer news?

Gyokeres reveals his stance on an exit from Coventry City

Gyokeres recently admitted that he is keen to try something new after spending two full seasons at Coventry.

Speaking to Swedish outlet fotbolskanalen.se, the forward said: "I have been there [Coventry] and had two seasons and feel like trying something new now.

"I hope it can be resolved."

Are Burnley still among the contenders for Gyokeres' signature?

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon (14/06, 6:39pm), Burnley do not have a red-hot interest in Gyokeres despite being long-term admirers.

Nixon revealed this update via his personal Twitter account yesterday.

A previous report from The Sun in March suggested that Burnley were expected to launch a move for Gyokeres in the summer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Brentford are still maintaining contact with Coventry over Gyokeres ahead of a potential swoop.

The Bees are expected to face competition in this particular pursuit from Sporting Lisbon and their arch-rivals Fulham.

Brentford are on the lookout for reinforcements in this particular area of the pitch due to the fact that Ivan Toney is suspended until January.

Losing Gyokeres to the Bees, or another club this summer will be a blow for the Sky Blues as he has produced a plethora of fantastic attacking displays in the Championship during his time at the club.

The forward was directly involved in 33 goals at this level in the previous term, while he managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions in the 2021/22 campaign.