Coventry City are expected to cash in on Viktor Gyokeres this summer as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer interest

The Sweden international has been an outstanding addition for the Sky Blues, scoring 17 league goals during the 21/22 campaign, and he followed that up with an even better season last time out, netting 21 times in the Championship and recording 12 assists.

Such form meant he was always going to be attracting attention, and Coventry’s failure to win promotion, as they lost the play-off final to Luton Town at Wembley, immediately cast doubt over Gyokeres’ future.

To make matters worse for the Midlands outfit, the 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the club, so they know that if he doesn’t move on this summer, they risk losing him on the cheap in January or on a free in 12 months time.

Therefore, a move away is expected, but Coventry have stood firm on their valuation of the player, with the level of interest in the player helping on that front.

As well as Sporting CP, a host of Premier League clubs have been linked with Gyokeres, including West Ham, Wolves and Brentford.

However, it’s the Portuguese giants who are pushing to get a deal over the line, and they are seemingly making progress, even if it does feel as though it’s dragging on.

What’s the latest with Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP?

The Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15:14) revealed that the two clubs are in ‘advanced talks’ about getting a deal done for Gyokeres, with the update stating that Coventry want around £17m for the attacker, who looks ‘destined to move to Portugal’.

That development came after Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday morning that the transfer is ‘getting closer’, with the hope that it could be finalised in the coming days.

“Viktor Gyökeres deal. Understand the agreement is getting closer for the Swedish striker to join Sporting, the bid has been improved. Sporting did best efforts, not done yet due to Coventry high requests — but definitely closer. Parties believe a deal could be done later this week.”

This suggests that any Premier League clubs will need to act swiftly to hijack this deal, otherwise Gyokeres will be part of Ruben Amorim’s squad next season.

How does Viktor Gyokeres’ transfer impact Coventry?

Even though the Sky Blues are under new ownership now, this deal is going to have a massive bearing on what they do in the summer.

The club have managed to bring in Jay Dasilva on a free, but the reality is that the bulk of their business, especially deals with transfer fees involved, will be done once Gyokeres has departed.

It’s a significant sum for any Championship club, and Mark Robins will no doubt be hoping it can get sorted sooner rather than later, as he will have targets in mind. Of course, replacing Gyokeres will be extremely difficult, but the money brought in will allow them to get players in different areas of the pitch, even if a striker will become a priority.