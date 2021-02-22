Latest updates on Wolves’ Ryan Giles: How is he getting on in the EFL?

Whilst this season could end in relegation, on-loan Wolves midfielder Ryan Giles is making great inroads in the Championship.

Having made just one first-team appearance at Molineux, an FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury more than two years ago, Giles has spent the majority of the previous two campaigns gaining valuable experience in the EFL.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of last season back at New Meadow with Shrewsbury before he was recalled by his parent-club and sent to Coventry for the remainder.

However, the pandemic restricted Giles to just a single appearance with the Sky Blues, although their promotion to the Championship didn’t prevent him from being loaned back to the Midlands outfit.

And despite his lack of previous experience at second-tier level, Giles became a regular under Mark Robins, making 21 appearances in all competitions, including 13 starts in the Championship.

Quiz: Did these 15 former Rotherham United players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Will Vaulks Higher Lower

However, Giles was recalled by Wolves in January before joining relegation rivals Rotherham the following day – with the Express and Star siting that Coventry’s sheer number of loan players was the reason for his recall having been left out of the squad for the defeat at Reading the week before.

It’s been just under a month since Giles made the switch to Yorkshire, and he’s enjoying another productive loan spell in the Championship.

The midfielder took less than four minutes to mark his Millers debut by firing home their third against Middlesbrough before notching an impressive individual effort to seal a comfortable win over Derby County less than seven days later.

Giles started Rotherham’s defeat at leaders Norwich on Saturday, his second in the league, and has made seven appearances so far for Paul Warne’s team, in what’s proving to be another productive loan spell in the youngster’s career.