Latest updates on Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson: How’s he getting on away on loan?

Lincoln City continue to lead the way in Sky Bet League One as we prepare for the month of March.

The Imps failed to book their place in the Papa John’s Trophy final last week after losing to Sunderland in the semi-finals on penalties, but Michael Appleton’s side are still setting the pace in the league.

City are currently embarking on a run of one defeat in 11, and are unbeaten in their last four games in League One.

Brennan Johnson is still very much a key player for the Imps in their bid for automatic promotion, as he gains invaluable first-team experience away from Nottingham Forest.

Johnson hasn’t scored in a while, but the winger has undoubtedly been their brightest creative spark in recent weeks. The attacking midfielder won a penalty in the 3-0 win at Gillingham, after being played in by Tayo Edun inside the area.

In a 2-2 home draw with Accrington last week, he put an excellent chipped delivery into the area for Morgan Rogers to nod in.

Against Wigan Athletic at the weekend, Johnson played in more of a central role for the Imps rather than out wide, helping them to a 2-1 win at the DW Stadium.

Lincoln now sit one point clear at the top of League One, three points clear of third with two games in hand on Hull City.

If they keep up this form, they will be a Championship club come the summer, and Johnson will have played an integral role in that.