Latest updates on Charlton Athletic’s Erhun Oztumer: How is he getting on away on loan?

Erhun Oztumer is clearly a talented footballer, although some might disagree since his departure from Walsall.

The Turkish midfielder enjoyed two outstanding seasons at the Bescot Stadium before getting his opportunity in the Championship with Bolton in 2018.

However, disappointing seasons with Wanderers and then Charlton, both of which have resulted in relegation, has seen Oztumer end up plying his trade back in League One with Bristol Rovers having been loaned out by Lee Bowyer back in October after making just five appearances with the Addicks prior to the window closing.

Following his move to the Memorial Stadium, Oztumer established himself as a regular for the struggling Pirates, although his opportunities have become limited in recent weeks.

The midfielder wasn’t included in the squad to face Gillingham on Saturday, which came four days after he was left on the bench for Bristol Rovers’ surprise victory over Pompey on Tuesday.

Oztumer has started nine League One matches in total during his loan spell, plus three in the FA Cup – with his only goal to date coming in the thrashing of Non-League Darlington back in round two.

For a player that struck 30 times for Walsall across two seasons just a couple of years back, zero goals in 13 league appearances is a poor return for a player of Oztumer’s ability.

Charlton boss Bowyer spoke to South London Press back in December and not only hinted that his career at The Valley might be over – with his contract expiring in the summer – but suggested that a permanent move to Bristol Rovers might be on the cards despite his goalscoring return.

“I think Bristol Rovers like him but we have had other enquiries about him – it just depends what Erhun wants to do really. It’s about where he sees himself and where he’d rather be,” Bowyer said.

“Again there is no rush with Erhun. He is there on loan and if someone was interested and wanted to do something more permanent then we’d listen to that.”

Given his form with a struggling League One outfit, it makes sense that his future would lie away from one that are bidding for promotion, so these next three months could go some way to deciding where Oztumer ends up playing his football next season.