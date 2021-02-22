Latest updates on Birmingham City’s Odin Bailey: How is he getting on away on loan?

With Birmingham City having a sizeable squad, several of their talented youngsters had to head out on loan this season.

Steve Seddon, Jayden Reid and Adan George have all made temporary moves this season, but perhaps the biggest prospect that is spending his time away from St Andrew’s is Odin Bailey.

The attacking midfielder was given his Birmingham debut last season as a 19-year-old, and he made a huge impact in October 2019 by coming off the bench against Middlesbrough and scoring an 89th minute headed winner.

Despite getting his chance, Bailey couldn’t force himself into the team as a regular and he found himself sent out on loan to League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers in January last season.

Due to COVID-19 though, the campaign was brought to a halt after just five games played for Bailey, but he has returned to the New Lawn this season – how’s he getting on though?

Bailey has seemingly impressed at the Gloucestershire club as he gets a regular stream of senior minutes.

Forest Green sit second in the fourth tier of English football right now and Bailey has played 18 times, scoring twice and assisting three times.

According to transfermarkt, Bailey has played in a number of different positions, including his favoured role of attacking midfield and a few games out wide.

It’s not been all plain sailing though for the 21-year-old, who spent the the last league game against Newport County rooted to the bench, despite scoring in a top of the table clash against Carlisle at the start of the month.

But it’s clear to see that Bailey will play a key part in the run-in for Mark Cooper’s side, and he will be looking to impress his boss back at St Andrew’s having recently penned a one-year contract extension until 2022.

As of now there’s no guessing as to what league Birmingham City will play in next season. If they do get relegated then Bailey could form part of an exciting attack in League One, but if the Blues survive for another season in the Championship then you’d have to think that Bailey may end up out on loan again.