Latest updates on Arsenal’s Ben Sheaf: How is he getting on in the EFL?

Arsenal have a very talented youth academy and a lot of players that come through the ranks end up having good careers in football, if not at the Gunners.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe are currently flourishing under Mikel Arteta but there’s a host of other players who are currently plying their trade away from the Emirates Stadium.

Exciting forward Tyreece John-Jules is at Doncaster, Jordi Osei-Tutu is currently with Cardiff City but suffering with injury, and Ben Sheaf has continued his development in the EFL following previous spells with Stevenage and Doncaster.

Now aged 23, Sheaf is one of the older ‘young’ contingent at Arsenal, and he’s spending the whole season at Championship side Coventry.

With an obligation to make the deal permanent if conditions are met, there doesn’t seem to be a future for the midfielder in North London – but Arsenal fans may be keen to know still how he’s getting on.

How much do you know about Arsenal’s famous unbeaten run – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 How many games did Arsenal go unbeaten? 46 47 48 49

Sheaf has pretty much been a regular this season under Mark Robins, creating a strong double pivot with Gustavo Hamer in the middle of the park for the Sky Blues.

He’s never going to be a goal-getter – Sheaf focuses more on the defensive side of the game and lets Hamer charge around the pitch like a raging bull – but he does bring a calmness on the ball that you can only really learn at a top club.

Interestingly though Sheaf has spent the last three games on the bench for Coventry, with both Matty James and Liam Kelly getting time next to Hamer instead.

Sheaf has made 25 league appearances for Coventry this season, and Mark Robins admitted earlier in the season that once the player had hit a certain benchmark in terms of games played, then the Sky Blues have an obligation to turn the loan permanent.

There’s been no news of that happening so far, but he can’t be that far off hitting the figure needed considering he’s not missed many games, so Sheaf may not be a contracted Gunner for much longer.