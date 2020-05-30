Latest update outlines Leeds United’s summer transfer plans

Leeds United are not expected to have a busy transfer window – even if they secure promotion to the Premier League as expected.

The Whites boast a seven point advantage over third-placed Fulham in the Championship, with just nine games to play. So, it’s highly likely that the Yorkshire outfit will end their 16-year stay outside the top-flight.

However, even if that does happen, Football Insider have claimed that it’s unlikely to be a busy window for Leeds, with the club ready to trust the current crop and the coaching ability of Marcelo Bielsa.

Although, the update does outline how the club are already committed to spending near to £50m as they will turn loan deals of current players into permanent ones. Illan Meslier, Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Jean-Kevin Augustin are the players that Leeds are set to keep next season, with the latter joining for a fee in the region of £18m if Leeds go up.

That is a significant outlay already and with Bielsa preferring to work with a smaller squad it appears he will work with what he has on the whole for next season.

1 of 15 Sold 3+ players to Norwich City. Yes No

The verdict

We’ve seen with the struggles of Aston Villa and Fulham, along with the success of Sheffield United, that spending doesn’t guarantee success in the top-flight, so this shouldn’t worry Leeds fans too much.

As well as that, Bielsa has shown that he can transform player, with many of the current squad improving under his guidance.

Therefore, the board need to back the boss in whatever he wants and if they do but the immediate priority is winning promotion and the transfer talk can wait until that’s done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.