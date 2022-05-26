Latest update on West Ham pursuit of Watford striker revealed

Watford have been demoted back down to the Championship and considering Emmanuel Dennis’ record in the Premier League, he could produce even more in the second tier next season.

The Hornets then will not want to lose such an asset this summer but there has unsurprisingly been plenty of interest in the forward’s services since the club were relegated.

West Ham are one of the teams most heavily linked with a move for the attacker – but according to a report from the Watford Observer, it looks as though the Hammers might not move for the player just yet and could instead sign someone else upfront instead.

Dennis has been a revelation since his move to Watford last summer, as he managed a total of 10 goals in 35 outings for the side despite the fact they spent a large part of the season near the drop zone in the Premier League.

He clearly caught the eye with his showings, as there are now plenty in the top flight who now seemingly want to try and bring the forward in. West Ham could offer the player the chance to now play in Europe too, with David Moyes seemingly keen to snap him up.

However, a new report from the Watford Observer suggests that an official approach might not happen quite yet. The club are instead keeping their options open, assessing the transfer market and weighing up whether a move for another forward elsewhere would be a better deal before deciding whether or not to sign Dennis.

The Hornets then will certainly be hoping that the Hammers change their mind and decide to go elsewhere – and that they could even keep Dennis at the club and have him help them in the Championship next season.

The Verdict

Emmanuel Dennis may have only had one season in the Premier League so far but the signs are there that he could be a very good option in the top flight.

If West Ham want to add some more strikers to their ranks, then they could do a lot worse than the current Watford man. Considering that the side were near the bottom of the division for most of the season and yet he continued to fire in the goals, it shows the level he has been at. He was certainly one of their best players.

Considering the fee he could also cost, a deal for the player could be a shrewd move if a team does decide to pursue him during this off-season. There might not be many better options out there for David Moyes to look at that could be as good value as Dennis is and that have already proven themselves somewhat in the Premier League.

Watford though will be hoping that their interest ends up elsewhere because he looks like he could really do the business in the Championship for the club.