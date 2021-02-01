Latest update hints at Bristol City player staying put on deadline day

Bristol City forward Famara Diedhiou is subject to plenty of speculation on this transfer deadline day but it appears the striker could be remaining at Ashton Gate.

The Robins are looking to challenge for the play-off places this season but have been hampered by several injuries up and down the pitch.

Diedhiou, meanwhile, has been largely used as a sub this season with Dean Holden opting to use other options up front and that, perhaps naturally, has led to links suggesting the player is going to move away.

However, as per Gregor MacGregor, the forward looks set to remain at Ashton Gate today unless a really big offer comes in for him in the final hours of the market:

Morning all. Big day ahead? Not aware of any change to this tweet yesterday but hope to get a bit more clarity this morning. My understanding is that Diedhiou most likely to stay until the summer now, barring any too-good-to-turn-down late offers. #BristolCity https://t.co/XH3DSrKmM5 — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 1, 2021

The Verdict

This might make sense for the Robins.

Whilst the player has struggled for game-time this year, the club is all too aware of what injuries can do to a squad and they might well be thinking it’s not worth risking leaving themselves potentially short in an area, given the nature of the campaign.

The summer could well see Diedhiou leave the club for good, of course, but it seems as though between now and then he’ll be remaining in the south-west.