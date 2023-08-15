Highlights Leicester City are in the final stages of negotiations with Chelsea in their quest to sign Cesare Casadei.

Casadei's game time at Stamford Bridge will be limited if he stays in the English capital this term.

Making a loan move to Leicester City is a risky move for Casadei, but if he can thrive and get game time, it could be highly rewarding.

Leicester City entered the final stages of negotiations with Chelsea yesterday evening to secure the loan signing of Cesare Casadei, according to John Percy.

This saga has been rumbling on for some time now, with the Italian in limbo as he waits to find out when he can finally make the switch to the King Power Stadium.

Percy believes there was optimism that an agreement could have been struck by today - and it could become clearer in the coming hours whether there was a meaningful breakthrough during last night's talks.

Losing Nampalys Mendy and Youri Tielemans, Enzo Maresca has been keen to strengthen his midfield and has already brought in Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee at the start of last month.

And with a deal now close to being finalised for Casadei, the Italian looks set to join him and will be desperate to secure as much first-team football as possible during the upcoming campaign.

He hasn't made a competitive appearance for his current side so far this season and with Moises Caicedo joining and Romeo Lavia potentially set to sign, Casadei's game time at Stamford Bridge will be extremely limited if he stays in the English capital this term.

How did Cesare Casadei get on at Reading?

Casadei joined the Royals in January for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign - but was unable to do enough to keep the Berkshire side afloat in the Championship.

Plenty of other gifted players wouldn't have been able to save the Royals from relegation - and Casadei did reasonably well considering this was his first loan spell in the EFL.

Showing some promise during his time in Berkshire, he also managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Blackburn Rovers with a stunning strike and he has done enough to earn himself a temporary return to the second tier.

He wasn't always spectacular, but he was an asset for Paul Ince and Noel Hunt and would have benefitted if the Royals had a less direct style of play.

Would Cesare Casadei benefit from making a loan move to Leicester City?

It's a difficult one to judge because there's competition for starting spots in midfield and there's a chance Casadei could be on the bench for a chunk of the season.

Winks and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall simply have to be in the starting lineup when fit and they have other options as well. Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet and Wilfred Ndidi are still at the club and won't want to be sitting on the bench, so Casadei will have to push hard for a starting spot.

That could increase his performance levels, but he needs as much game time as possible if he wants to develop and he will need to seek reassurances about the playing time he would get if he did make the temporary switch to the Midlands.

Casadei is a talented player and will back himself to be heavily involved - but he needs to start regularly and his place in the first 11 isn't guaranteed - so this is a risky move.

But if he can thrive and get plenty of game time under his belt, it could be a highly rewarding loan spell with Maresca implementing an attractive style of play, so it would be fascinating to see how the Chelsea man got on if he did make the switch.

It may take him time to settle in which could harm his starting chances in the short term - but he could be a key player at the King Power Stadium in the coming months.