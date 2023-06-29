The Viktor Gyokeres transfer saga has dominated the headlines for some time, not least since Coventry City were denied Premier League promotion at the hands of Luton Town in last month's play-off final, which only amplified the series of speculation towards one of the Championship's finest and most sought-after talents.

A quartet of Premier League clubs in the form of West Ham, Brentford, Fulham and Wolves had all registered themselves in the signature race, though Sporting CP's interest has always loomed large and following recent developments, the Portugese giants are now primed to land his signature imminently.

What is the latest regarding Sporting CP's interest in Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres?

Lisbon publication The Record has administered a crucial update on the transfer tussle between Coventry and Sporting, stating that Gyokeres is "one step away and is already packing his bags to travel to Lisbon", having concluded his holidays prematurely to ensure availability for the Lions as swiftly as possible.

It is claimed that "almost a month of arm wrestling", the last few hours have brought "decisive contours" for Gyokeres' prospective arrival on Portugese shores.

Hugo Viana, Sporting's director of football, tried to "speed up efforts" to sign the Swedish International by traveling to England recently in order to seek a fair compromise that appeased both clubs and "arrive at a platform of understanding"

Indeed, it has been revealed that a previous bid of 16 million euros later rising to 19 million (£16.4m), was "insufficient" for Coventry, who have sought to harvest upwards of £20m for their prized asset,

The figure is now reported to be 18 million euros, which can rise to 20m (£17m) along with the inclusion of a sell-on clause if Gyokeres is sold on for a profit further down the line.

However, despite reports suggesting that a 35% sell-on clause was part of the deal, The Record has confirmed that it is not that high, although it is not yet clear just what the real clause actually is.

The report also explains that Sporting manager Ruben Amorim wishes to "count on Viktor as soon as possible, to open the pre-season" and that "for a favorable outcome", they are counting upon the striker's "enormous desire" to join the club.

What does Viktor Gyokeres' departure to Sporting CP mean for Coventry City?

Naturally, it presents a severe blow to Coventry's attempts to avenge their failed promotion pursuit and go one better next term given the inspired form that Gyokeres enjoyed to drag the Sky Blues so far.

Having contributed to 21 league goals while laying on a further 10, the Swedish frontman was one of the very best players in the Championship and though it is highly unlikely that Mark Robins will be able to find a replacement with the same level of ability, the cash influx that they are receiving could lessen said blow.

Of course, that will hinge upon how successfully they reinvest it, but £17m is a lot of money for a Championship club to receive for a single player and after the efficiency of their recruitment strategy thus far, you would trust them to get it right again this summer.

It may well allow them to improve various areas of the squad along with filling his void up top, of course, which could turn out to be a blessing in disguise as they need to work on their side over the off-season if they are to be equally competitive next time out.