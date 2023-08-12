One player who has an uncertain future at Leeds United Football Club is midfielder Tyler Adams.

The Yorkshire outfit have already seen some big names leave the club since their relegation from the Premier League, and it may not be over yet.

The September 1st deadline is closing in, and while manager Daniel Farke will be keen to strengthen his side, players like Adams are still looking to move away.

Leeds have been active in the market and may be forced into more action if Adams does leave in the next couple of weeks.

What is the latest Tyler Adams news?

Here, we have looked at all the latest news surrounding Leeds United’s Tyler Adams…

Is Tyler Adams going to sign for Chelsea?

It looked all set for Adams to be joining Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

It was reported by Sky Sports News, that the Londoners had agreed to pay the £20 million release clause in the midfielder’s contract, with the USA international then set for a medical with the club before joining them.

However, that all changed on Friday afternoon as it was reported by Dharmesh Sheth, that talks had broken down between the Yorkshire side and Chelsea as they couldn’t reach an agreement.

It has also been reported that Chelsea have decided to move away from Adams, as they are focusing their efforts on Romeo Lavia of Southampton and Moses Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Could Aston Villa join the race for Tyler Adams?

Chelsea moving away from signing Adams, may open the door for a team like Aston Villa to swoop in, as they have been linked with the midfielder before.

It was reported by Football Insider this week, that Aston Villa remain keen on the midfielder and are looking into a deal for the Leeds player.

However, Dan Bardell believes the Midlands clubs are unlikely to try and secure a move for Adams when he spoke to Aston Villa news.

He said: “They’re saying Chelsea are more likely to explore a move. I think Villa are done in terms of incomings unless an interesting attacking player comes up.

"I don’t think you can see Villa doing anything else. We’re going up towards the end of the window, so I don’t think we’ll see Villa make a move for Tyler Adams."

Could Tyler Adams join Brentford?

While it seems Chelsea and Aston Villa are looking unlikely to sign Adams in the remaining days of this transfer window, could Brentford be a viable option.

According to 90min, Brentford are one of several Premier League clubs who are keeping an eye on the player’s situation.

The Bees have been active in this transfer window, but remain keen on adding to their squad and Adams could be someone they consider in this transfer window.

The report does add that Brighton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are also sides said to be keeping an eye on the player.

The midfielder looks to have his heart set on a move away from Elland Road, but until a club activates his release clause, he looks set to remain at the club beyond this transfer window.