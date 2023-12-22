Highlights Sunderland's transfer targets reveal owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' long-term plan, but it may not be ideal for the club's current needs.

Sunderland’s latest transfer targets have given a clear view of owner Kyril Louis-Dryfus’ plan for Sunderland going forward, but it may not be the best thing for the club right now.

The Black Cats have recently had a bid rejected for Sevilla striker Musa Drammeh, as they look to add more firepower to their faltering strike force.

With them also eyeing up a move for Japanese star Mao Hosoya, it is clear that he is looking to build a squad to the future to keep the club running well for years to come.

However, with the club challenging for the play-offs this season, Dreyfus could be looking too far ahead and not focusing enough on the present issues in the squad.

Sunderland are targeting young strikers in the transfer window

While Hosoya and Drammeh are talented strikers, neither have proven themselves over a long period of time and especially not in the EFL.

Hosoya has netted 17 times for Kashiwa Reysol in 41 appearances and earned himself a call-up to the Japanese national team, despite being just 22-years-old.

However, his experience in club football is limited just to the J-League.

The highly-rated Japanese star is an unknown entity in English football, so Sunderland will need to temper their expectations in signing such a young, inexperienced striker at this level.

The other forward they have been linked with is Sevilla's Musa Drammeh, who has impressed for the Sevilla B-team but hasn't broken into the Spanish club's first team yet.

The pair of strikers are needed at Sunderland, with their current strikers failing to hit the net between them this season as winger Jack Clarke has dominated the Black Cat's scoring charts.

However, at this level, experience is as important as talent, and following Dreyfus' plan to attract young talent may be the wrong way to go for Sunderland.

An experienced striker may be the better option for Sunderland

Sunderland already have a number of young strikers at the club. However, with Nazariy Rusyn, Luis Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda all failing to find the net in the league this season, a cooler head in front of goal is clearly needed up front for the Black Cats.

Dreyfus' plan to sign young, hungry players for the club is admirable, but may be the wrong way to go about things.

The club have never truly replaced Ross Stewart after he left the club or Southampton in the summer, and hoping that a young star from abroad can immediately step into his shoes is naive.

The Sunderland owner needs to focus more on this season than in two or three years in the future.

A striker who can find the back of the net is needed if Sunderland want to continue their promotion push, with adding more young up-and-coming players will just crowd the already young strike force.

Strikers like Scott Hogan, who is proven at this level, would be available on a cheap transfer in January due to his contract with Birmingham expiring this summer and could be a better option for new manager Michael Beale to explore.

Dreyfus' heart is clearly in the right place, but his transfer policy may not be the best for Sunderland's promotion push this season.