Chansiri clarified his statement, explaining that he was simply making the situation clear and the funds were eventually found without fan donations.

Despite growing discontent among supporters and a poor start to the season, Chansiri has no plans to sell the club and intends to remain in charge even if Wednesday is relegated.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri continues to be at the forefront of the majority of news coming out of Hillsborough, and a new stance has been revealed regarding his ownership of the club.

The Thai has been in control in S6 since 2015, and has overseen fluctuating fortunes in that time which has seen his popularity with Wednesday supporters ebb and flow on multiple occasions, and events since the summer have seen him become an extremely controversial figure.

The sacking of Darren Moore back in June led to many slamming Chansiri’s actions, despite the fact he was quick to defend the decision, before hiring Xisco Munoz, whose tenure at Hillsborough will be forgotten by many as he failed to win any of his ten Championship games in charge, and now Danny Rohl has the extreme challenge of sustaining Wednesday’s position in the second tier.

What has Dejphon Chansiri been in the headlines for in recent days?

After a summer and beginning of the season full of events at Wednesday, Chansiri was yet again under the spotlight in recent days. The 55-year-old allegedly made a plea to disillusioned supporters in the local press, where reports suggested his logic of getting 20,000 of the Owls faithful to chip in with £100, this would pay off an unpaid tax bill to HMRC as well as player and staff wages.

However, this was clarified shortly after by Chansiri himself.

“Which brings me to the situation of fans donating money to save your club. When I was asked what would happen if money owed to me was not paid in time, I said if 20,000 fans paid £100 each it would resolve the issue. I was making the situation totally clear if I did not have the available funds but ultimately it did not come to that.” He revealed in a club statement.

Journalist reveals latest Chansiri stance

There has been another twist in this uncertain saga in South Yorkshire, as Alan Nixon via Patreon revealed on Sunday morning that the Thai isn’t looking to depart the Hillsborough boardroom any time soon.

This will ultimately come as a surprise to many supporters and outsiders, as prior to a 3-0 home defeat to Sunderland on September 29th, the businessman revealed he wouldn’t be investing any more money into the club after ever-growing discontent among sections of supporters.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dajphon Chansiri has caused quite a stir with the club over ticket prices

“Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has no plans to sell the club – even if the Owls go straight back down.

“Chansiri shocked fans by asking for them to pay the tax bill last week before eventually finding the funds.

“And despite a growing battle with supporters Chansiri is looking to carry on in charge even if Wednesday return to League One.” Nixon added.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

It seemed that Wednesday had begun to turn a corner under their latest head coach, which ultimately showed in their 2-0 win against Yorkshire and relegation rivals, Rotherham United last Sunday.

However, they were knocked back in the West Country by managerless Bristol City, as Rob Dickie’s 64th minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Returning to off-pitch matters, regardless of whether he stays in charge or new investment is pursued, stability is what’s needed in S6 more than anything, and therefore it is paramount that Chansiri stays out of the limelight for any more controversial issues.

If Wednesday were to go down and Chansiri remained in charge, pressure would be even greater than their previous two-year stint in League One.