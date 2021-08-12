Latest transfer development on Reda Khadra as Blackburn Rovers face delay in finalising deal

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra has suffered a ‘slight’ ankle injury, which has delayed his previously imminent loan move to Blackburn Rovers according to The Argus.

The 21-year-old was set to follow Stoke City loanee Leo Ostigard out the door at the Amex Stadium after agreeing a loan deal with Blackburn Rovers to join Tony Mowbray’s side on a temporary deal.

However, he has sustained a minor ankle injury in training and has returned to the Premier League side to work with the club’s medical staff over the next couple of weeks, before returning to Ewood Park to complete his move shortly before the transfer deadline.

Despite this injury, Khadra is still ‘expected’ to go out on loan to the Lancashire side later this month and has been tipped as Harvey Elliott’s replacement, with the latter returning to Liverpool on the expiration of his loan deal this summer.

With the Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp calling him his ‘new midfielder’ and other sides including Premier League new boys Brentford also in the running for the teenager’s signature, Rovers have seemingly given up on a return.

The fact Elliott scored seven goals and bagged himself 11 assists in the Championship last season, combined with 28-goal Adam Armstrong’s departure to Southampton, means the German has big boots to fill.

And with this being his first loan spell away from the Seagulls, he will need to step up to the plate if Blackburn are to succeed without two of their key players from the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict:

This will be a bit of a blow to Blackburn who would have wanted Khadra to join as early as possible to get used to Tony Mowbray’s playing style and settle into the first-team squad, with the season already underway.

Timing is particularly important with this one because of the fact this will be his first loan move away from Brighton, having spent time in the Premier League side’s Under-23s setup and only making one senior appearance for his current side thus far, after joining from Borussia Dortmund.

However, the one plus from this news is the fact it isn’t a severe injury and eventually, they should be able to get a deal over the line for him.

Like Elliott, he will have a lot to prove which can only be a good thing for Rovers, even if his lack of senior football in his career thus far is an understandable source of concern.

In his absence, Harry Chapman and Ben Brereton will be able to do a job on either wing for Tony Mowbray – but they will be hoping he recovers as quickly as possible and links up with the squad raring to go for the Championship campaign.