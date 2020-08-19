Latest transfer development involving Norwich may hamper QPR agreement

Queens Park Rangers are set to miss out on Jordan Hugill, with Norwich City said to be in talks to sign the West Ham United striker for a fee of around £5m.

Hugill has found regular game time hard to come by at West Ham since joining from Preston North End in 2018, making only three appearances for the Hammers.

The striker spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with QPR and endured a fantastic season in front of goal for Mark Warburton’s side, scoring 15 goals in 41 appearances.

The West London club have been trying to re-sign Hugill, who is now set to complete a permanent move away from West Ham, but not to QPR.

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Norwich City are in talks to sign Hugill for a fee worth £5m.

Norwich are preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League, and have already made plenty of signings ahead of their return to the second tier.

The Verdict

Hugill endured a great season in front of goal for QPR this term, and he deserves a move away from West Ham if he isn’t going to get a chance under David Moyes.

I think the move from Preston to West Ham came too early for Hugill, and he should have stayed at Deepdale for another year or two, I feel.

The 28-year-old has now become a proven goalscorer at this level, and it will be interesting to see whether he gets into the Norwich side ahead of Teemu Pukki next season.