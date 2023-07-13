Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing experienced Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 32-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats last season as they reached the Championship play-offs, while he was also named as their Player of the Year.

Batth has one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light and his future is uncertain, with Rovers said to be offering him a two-year deal.

The report from Nixon also claims the reason why he won't be getting a new contract from Sunderland is because of his age, with the player turning 33 in November.

That paves the way for Rovers to potentially sign the veteran defender. However, they also face competition for Batth's signature from Rotherham United, but the Millers are said to be "unlikely to be able to compete with the size of salary needed".

Tony Mowbray admitted recently that Batth could depart the club this summer after the arrivals of Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt to bolster the heart of their defence.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray said: "We have to wait and see -it seems strange doesn't it to be talking about your player of the year last year. But we have signed two young centre halves, you hope that Dan Ballard stays fit and that Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese aren't too far away.

"You reach a certain age in football and you want to play, I get on really with Danny and I've been there myself as a player. Let's see what the next six weeks brings on that front. He was amazing last year, I have to say that. If he stays great, if he goes it's because he wants to play. He'll get a feel of it and we'll go from there."

What's the latest regarding Batth and Sunderland?

Fresh comments made by Mowbray have shed further light on the situation, with the 59-year-old outlining the importance of Sunderland adding some more experience to their ranks ahead of the coming Championship season. So far the Black Cats have signed four players and all of them are aged 21 and under.

Speaking via The Northern Echo, Mowbray said: "The powers that be and myself have had them conversations. It's great to have so many young players but we have to balance it off a little bit.

"When the tough days come, and they will come throughout the season, you need a bit of experience in your dressing room to calm things down. It's OK the gaffer saying we'll be alright, keep going, don't listen to the negativity, it's always more powerful coming from the dressing room and the senior players.

"At the moment the likes of Corry [Evans] are unavailable. We're all aware we could do with some experience among the young players but there's still loads of time left in the transfer window."

Will Batth join Blackburn?

The comments have cast doubt on any potential move from Blackburn for Batth, with Sunderland and Mowbray keen to add more experience to the youthful squad, which had the youngest average age in the Championship last season.

They evidently won't be rushing to let any of their current older players go, if they are seemingly minded to add more seniority to the current set up.

Sunderland only have four players over the age of 27 in their dressing room currently: Luke O'Nien (28), Alex Pritchard (30), Corry Evans (32), and Danny Batth (32).

Batth is not only one of the most senior and experienced players but is also a leader, which Mowbray is right to point out in explaining that it is vitally important to have those characters around what is such a young group of players.

Perhaps it is one to keep an eye on in the future, but it's hard to see a move for Batth to join Blackburn materialising this summer.