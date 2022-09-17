Latest Tony Mowbray comments hint at potential Sunderland plan for Watford clash

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has explained that he used Alex Pritchard as a false nine against Reading because of his “football intelligence”, which hints the 29-year-old may be in line to play the same role against Watford.

When Ellis Simms limped off in the first half of Wednesday evening’s Championship clash, Black Cats fans will have feared the worst.

With Ross Stewart also sidelined, Simms’ injury left Mowbray without an available striker but moving Pritchard into the centre as a false nine worked brilliantly and the visitors ran out 3-0 winners at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Everton loanee may yet be fit enough to feature against Watford this afternoon but if he isn’t, then Mowbray will have a decision on his hands about how to replace him.

Using Pritchard as a false nine is the obvious option and, speaking to Chronicle Live, the Sunderland boss explained why he was the player he turned to against Reading.

He said: “Alex played there, basically, because of his football intelligence, his awareness of a different position and what his responsibilities are.

“We have a lot of players who could play there, but Pritchard is football-savvy really – he understands the game. Some footballers are just wonderful talents but they don’t necessarily think about space and why they’re in a specific position, they just get the ball and do what they do.

“Alex Pritchard is someone who understands football, and I just knew he had the intelligence to occupy the position and occupy defenders, to come into positions where defenders don’t want to go, and link with the wide players.”

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get an insight into Mowbray’s motivation for using Pritchard as a false nine.

There is no denying that the playmaker is a clever footballer and his intelligence in attacking midfield was vital in helping the Black Cats win promotion last term but we have seen the Black Cats boss opt for more pacey and dynamic forwards in the past.

During his time at Blackburn Rovers, Tyhrys Dolan was often utilised through the middle and there are players in the current Sunderland squad, the likes of Amad Diallo, that possess a similar skillset to him.

But Mowbray’s high praise on Pritchard suggests he’s in line to start centrally against Watford should Simms not return, which given how effective it was against Reading may be no bad thing.