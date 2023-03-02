Latest Tomasson news should worry Blackburn Rovers supporters, Leicester win is proof: Opinion

It’s fair to say not all Blackburn fans were totally convinced by Jon Dahl Tomasson earlier in the season.

Even though Rovers were doing well in the Championship, many of the metrics suggested they were in a false position, whilst heavy defeats to Preston but more importantly Burnley, were never going to go down well among the support.

However, as we approach the final months of his first season in charge of the club, you could make a case to say Tomasson is doing one of the standout jobs in English football.

That’s why news of Feyenoord tracking the Rovers boss should worry the fans.

The Dutch giants would always be an appeal to any Championship manager but it’s more so the case for Tomasson, as he has a connection to the club having made almost 200 appearances in Rotterdam across two spells.

So, the prospect to return to Feyenoord has an emotional pull and if the chance does arise it will be a tough one to turn down.

More importantly for Rovers, any summer exit would be at just the wrong time.

It has been a terrific 2023 for Blackburn with Tomasson really making his mark on the team and the win at Leicester City was a highlight, even if the league is the priority.

The way they executed his game plan against the Foxes was impressive and it showed how the boss is tactically astute.

Rovers were happy to concede possession but they closed gaps, kept good distances and were a constant threat on the break. It’s also worth noting that they got this win, and back-to-back victories in the Championship, without the influential Ben Brereton Diaz.

That is further evidence that the group are fully buying into what Tomasson wants. Whether it’s pressing high and controlling the play like they did in the win over Blackpool, or benefiting from a more counter-attacking style at Leicester, Blackburn can mix it up.

Another pleasing factor about the progress made in recent months is just how many young players that the former Malmo chief is using and how they’re performing to a high level.

That will no doubt make Blackburn fans feel they could be at the start of a memorable adventure under Tomasson and regardless of whether it results in promotion or not, they will hope Feyenoord don’t cut short his time at Ewood Park in the summer.

