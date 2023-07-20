Everton striker Tom Cannon is generating interest as the summer transfer window progresses, with the 20-year-old enjoying a productive loan stint at Preston North End last time out.

Arriving at Deepdale for the second half of the last campaign, Cannon netted eight goals in 20 league games for the Lilywhites, which is made even more impressive by the fact he was unable to find the back of the net in each of his first seven games.

Preston opted to take a chance on the exciting striker after he had scored seven goals in 11 Premier League 2 games for the Toffees, and he had also netted five in five in the EFL Trophy.

Cannon has appeared twice for the Merseyside club at first-team level too, featuring in an EFL Cup clash against Bournemouth, whilst he has tasted Premier League football too, which again, came in the form of a game against the Cherries.

What is the latest transfer news concerning Everton striker Tom Cannon?

Sunderland, Luton Town and Preston North End credited with an interest

As detailed by a report from The Sun, Championship clubs Sunderland and Preston North End hold an interest in the Everton forward, however, Premier League newcomers Luton Town are also in pursuit of Cannon.

The report claims that Sunderland have been preparing a bid around the £3 million mark for the exciting striker and it has also been suggested that the Merseyside outfit are willing to sell players this summer, although it is unknown at this stage if Cannon is one of those that they will be prepared to part company with.

It remains unknown at this stage what kind of figure would be deemed enough for Everton to at least consider selling, whilst it is also not known if the Hatters and the Lilywhites will be wanting to enter the race at around the £3 million mark.

Preston's Tom Cannon stance emerges

Since news emerged that Preston would like Cannon to return to Deepdale this summer, a further update on their transfer plans has provided further insight to how interested they are in the Republic of Ireland youth international.

According to a report from Lancs Live, the 20-year-old is Preston's number one priority for this summer transfer window, suggesting Sunderland's reported readiness for a bid has not shaken off the Lancashire outfit.

The report suggests that the Lilywhites are eager to bring in the Everton man to complete their striking options ahead of what they will be hoping is a push for the play-offs.

Which other clubs have been credited with an interest in Everton striker Tom Cannon?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account back at the end of May, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City have also kept tabs on the 20-year-old, however, it remains to be seen if they are still involved in his pursuit.

This early report suggested that Cannon may have been allowed to go out on loan again but with Sunderland reportedly mulling over a permanent move, it will be interesting to see what kind of stance Everton hold.