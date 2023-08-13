Everton striker Tom Cannon has no shortage of Championship suitors this summer.

Cannon enjoyed an excellent loan spell in the second tier with Preston North End last season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions.

His prolific stint at Deepdale has attracted attention from a number of Championship clubs and he could be allowed to depart Goodison Park temporarily again this summer.

As the race for Cannon's signature hots up, we rounded up all the latest news involving the 20-year-old.

What is the latest Tom Cannon transfer news?

Leeds United join race

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Leeds United are the latest side to join the race for Cannon.

The Whites are in need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of Rodrigo, while Jack Harrison is closing in on a move to Everton and Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra look set to follow him out the exit door after they were left out of the squad for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City.

There is also uncertainty over the future of Patrick Bamford, so bringing in a new striker could be a priority for Daniel Farke before the closure of the transfer window.

However, Leeds face competition from a number of their Championship rivals for Cannon, with Preston, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday all said to be keen.

Will Tom Cannon return to Preston North End this summer?

Preston manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed he would like to bring Cannon back to Deepdale this summer after his successful loan spell last season.

"There’s no secret we need another striker and another left-sided player. I can’t comment on Tom though, because he’s not our player," Lowe told the Lancashire Post earlier this month.

"Who wouldn’t? He’s a quality player – we know that. The phone to Everton will always be ringing for a quality player like that, but we have to be patient in what we want to do.

"We’d love to have him back of course, but we can’t comment too much further because as I’ve said, he’s not our player."

It had seemed that the Lilywhites had won the race for Cannon after they agreed a "six-figure loan fee on top of his wages", but the move was delayed as the striker was needed at Goodison Park and he was on the bench for the Toffees in their 1-0 defeat to Fulham in their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

The deal could be complicated further as some clubs are reportedly weighing up an £8 million move for Cannon, with Sunderland and Stoke among the sides considering making a bid.

A decision on Cannon's future is set to be made on Wednesday and North End could be set for disappointment.

Italian interest

Cannon is also attracting attention from abroad, with Italian side Sampdoria said to be eyeing a permanent move.

Sampdoria are preparing for life in Serie B after their relegation from Serie A last season.

They have been taken over by former Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani this summer and have appointed former Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo as their new manager.

It remains to be seen whether Sampdoria can meet the Toffees' asking price for Cannon, but a move to Italy could be tempting for the striker.