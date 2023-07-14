Given Tino Livramento's talent and potential, he was always going to be a player with a target on his back this summer.

Indeed, with Southampton relegated to the Championship, Premier League clubs were likely expected to circle, and they haven't disappointed.

Fortunately for Southampton, Livramento is tied down until 2026 having signed a five-year deal when he signed for them in 2021, which puts them in a decent position contract wise to either keep their player or command a healthy transfer fee for his services.

Having said all of the above, below, we've rounded up all of the latest news surrounding Tino Livramento's future.

Chelsea join the race for Livramento

In very recent news surrounding the young full-back, another club have joined Newcastle United in trying to chase his signature.

That club is Chelsea - Livramento's old side.

The Daily Mail reported last week that the Blues were looking to strengthen defensively ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and have held talks with Southampton over a potential deal to re-sign the 20-year-old.

In a more recent report, the Blues are said to hold a £40 million buy-back clause as part of the deal which saw Livramentoo join the Saints in the first place.

With Southampton reportedly valuing Livramento at £38 million, it may take that sort of fee to prise him away from the Championship side this summer.

Livramento's stance on potential summer transfer

Another of the latest stories to emerge surrounding Tino Livramento's future revolves around his preference on where he goes next.

With Newcastle United and his previous club Chelsea linked, it has been reported that Livramento would prefer a move to the North East.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that rejoining the Blues and heading out on loan holds very little appeal to the young full-back, who left Stamford Bridge due to there being no clear pathway to the first team.

Intererestingly, their report also claims that Livramento is relaxed over his future, and has no plans to push for a move this summer, respecting the fact he signed a contract at the club until 2025.

Newcastle could look at Livramento alternative

With Newcastle having so far been frustrated in their efforts to sign Livramento, reports of late suggest the club could now look elsewhere.

Even though reports suggest Livramento is keen on joining the Magpies, issues over his valuation and transfer fee remain.

If they can't sign Livramento, the Daily Mail have suggested that they will turn to Lyon defender Sael Kumbedi.

The 18-year-old made 23 appearances for Lyon in the 2022/23 campaign and also plays right-back.

He is a more raw prospect than Livramento given the latter's Premier League experience, but he is reportedly seen as a viable alternative by the Magpies and Eddie Howe.

Newcastle could yet sign Livramento

Whilst the above has been reported regarding alternative targets, Newcastle could very much stll sign Livramento according to reports elsewhere.

Indeed, speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast about Newcastle's summer plans, Sky Sports' Pete Graves said the deal was very much still live.

It does seem the Magpies valuation of Livramento is miles apart from Southampton's reported £38 million one mentioned above, though.

"They like Tino Livramento at Southampton, we know there has been an offer there, and we know that talks have continued, but he’s in that bracket of fees that are getting to be ridiculous," Graves told the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast.

"Newcastle are willing to pay between £15-20m, maybe £17m as a compromise, but Southampton are looking for £30m for a player who didn’t play many games last season.

“Newcastle rate him so highly they’d be willing to pay £15-20m for a player who was relegated to the Championship, that one is still alive and well.”