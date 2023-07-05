Southampton have ended their 13-year stay in the Premier League, and with that comes the uncertain futures of many of their key players.

The club’s relegation to the Championship is likely going to see them raided for some of their biggest talents, with first-team players such as James Ward-Prowse, Che Adams, and Kyle Walker-Peters linked with possible exits.

However, one player who may have been forgotten about is defender Tino Livramento, and that is because he missed the entire last season through a long-term injury.

The young defender joined the Saints from Chelsea and was a surprise performer in the 2021/22 season. Livramento appeared 28 times in the top flight that season, but his campaign ended in April 2022 when he ruptured his ACL, leaving him sidelined for nearly a full year.

He returned to football in April of this year with the club's under-23s, but now finds himself heading into the new season as a Championship player and attracting interest from the Premier League.

What is the latest Tino Livramento transfer news?

Here, we have looked at all the latest transfer news involving Southampton’s Tino Livramento…

What is Newcastle United’s stance on Tino Livramento?

Newcastle United are believed to be big admirers of Livramento, but are now prepared to walk away from any deal involving the young defender.

That is according to the Irish Independent, who state that the Magpies are prepared to walk away from the table if Southampton fail to compromise over a deal.

The Premier League side is working on a strict budget this summer as they need to comply with financial fair play rules.

Therefore, they are not willing to overspend on any transfer business, and that seems to be the issue regarding a move for Livramento.

It is believed that Newcastle have made an offer of £21 million for the right back, but this is considered a long way from what Southampton want, with that reported to be £30 million.

Are Chelsea interested in Tino Livramento?

Livramento joined Southampton from Chelsea, so the Premier League side will know what the defender is capable of.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are now keen to re-sign the defender this summer and part of the deal would see them loan Livramento back to Southampton for the season.

When Chelsea sold the 20-year-old two years ago, it has been well documented that the club put a large sell-on percentage as part of the deal.

It has yet to be revealed what Chelsea’s offer would be, but the Daily Mail are sating that Southampton could ask for up to £38 million, which is a considerable amount more than what the Saints paid two years ago.

What is Tino Livramento’s stance?

It seems it may not be that straight forward for the interested teams this summer, as the Evening Standard are reporting Livramento isn’t that keen on leaving Southampton this summer.

The 20-year-old doesn’t want to join a team that cannot guarantee him regular first-team football.

Newcastle have Kieran Trippier in their ranks, while Chelsea have Reece James and Malo Gusto, who joined from Lyon this summer.

So, while Chelsea may have a buyback clause for Livramento, the defender can still reject the move. So, Livramento could remain part of the Saints side that tries to get out of the Championship.