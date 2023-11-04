Highlights Southampton earned an important win in their bid for promotion, but face a big gap to the top two teams in the league.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has become a crucial player for Southampton and fans hope his loan deal will become permanent in the summer.

Harwood-Bellis is a talented and valuable player who fits well into Southampton's style of play, and signing him permanently would be a great move for the club's growth and potential Premier League return.

Southampton earned another important win this weekend in their bid for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Saints have a big gap to claw back to the top two with Ipswich Town currently 10 points clear in second, while also holding a game in hand.

Leicester City are a further five points ahead on top spot, albeit with the same number of games played.

Russell Martin’s side needs to be picking up consistent results to try and put some pressure on the top two, who have been relentlessly consistent so far this term.

However, the 3-1 victory over Birmingham City wasn’t the only big positive to come from this weekend.

What does the future hold for Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis discussed his future with the club after helping the side to another three points.

The defender has become an increasingly important part of Martin’s first team plans since joining on deadline day in the summer, with many fans hoping his loan could become a permanent deal in the summer.

He has offered a clue as to whether he could remain with the south coast side beyond his loan spell following the victory over the Blues.

“If we get promoted, yeah, 100 per cent,” said Harwood-Bellis, via the Daily Echo.

“That’s the drive of the whole club, to get back to the Premier League, and that’s where I want to be.

“I wouldn’t have come here if that wasn’t the club’s ambition.

“If someone said to me, you’ll be playing for Southampton in the Premier League next year, I’d snap your hand off.

“I haven’t thought too much about that yet as it is a long way away and we have to grind to get ourselves there.

“I’ve loved it here, it’s a lovely part of the world.

“I’ve settled in well and that’s due to the staff, the players and everyone at the club.

“I’m enjoying my time here.”

The centre back has featured eight times for the Saints so far this campaign, scoring his first goal for the club to open the scoring in Saturday’s win over Wayne Rooney’s side.

How important is Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton?

Harwood-Bellis was key to Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League last season, with Vincent Kompany winning the Championship title in dominant fashion along the way.

The 21-year-old earned a lot of praise for his performances for the Clarets, and it came as a surprise when the Lancashire outfit opted not to sign him on a permanent basis.

But Burnley’s loss has been Southampton’s gain, with the defender slotting into Martin’s style of play superbly.

Harwood-Bellis is comfortable with the ball at his feet, is commanding in and out of possession and has the leadership qualities that make him a great presence on the pitch, and in the dressing room.

His suitablity to the team's style of play makes him a perfect long-term fit for the club.

The defender is also a homegrown talent, whose value could soar if the Saints do gain promotion to the top flight.

He is the exact profile of player that Southampton should be looking to sign as they try to grow the club.

Signing him to a permanent deal would be fantastic business for Southampton and a great start to life back in the Premier League, if they can get there.