Latest Swansea City team news pre-Norwich, what will the Swans XI look like tonight?

Perhaps the biggest Championship match of the season takes place tonight as table-toppers Norwich City make the long trek to South Wales to take on Swansea, who sit just behind them in third.

A win for the Swans on home turf would take them to within two points of the Canaries, and with a game in hand over Daniel Farke’s men a win is vital for their promotion chances.

Steve Cooper’s side haven’t lost in their last seven league outings – winning five of them – and Norwich are on a similar vein of form being unbeaten in their last six.

Team news-wise, Cooper could be set to welcome back influential midfielder Korey Smith following a short injury lay-off, with the manager ‘hopeful‘ that the 30-year-old will be available.

Swansea have just three long-term casualties – Wayne Routledge with a calf injury, Liam Cullen is sidelined with an ankle problem and young defender Brandon Cooper has also picked up an ankle injury.

Kyle Naughton is available again though following suspension, although it’s hard to see him starting following how solid the Swans were away at Rotherham last time out.

Cooper will probably stick with his trusted 3-5-2 formation, but it’s interesting that Swansea have signed three wingers in the transfer window, which could mean that the manager may end up reverting to a 4-2-3-1 that proved so successful last season.

Two of those in Seattle loanee Jordan Morris and deadline day recruit Morgan Whittaker are available, but another MLS recruit in the form of Paul Arriola will have to wait for his Swans debut and will not be available tonight.

It’s unlikely that the winning formula will be changed though from victory over the Millers as Cooper and Swansea look to cut the gap to the league leaders.