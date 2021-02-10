Latest Swansea City team news pre-Man City, what will the Swans XI look like tonight?

Swansea City face a huge challenge as they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup.

The Swans are enjoying a wonderful season in the Championship and find themselves firmly in the mix to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

League form has to be the priority but this will no doubt be a big opportunity for Steve Cooper’s side to show what they can do against the favourites for the title.

Cooper has plenty of decisions to make in terms of team selection but has some fresh availability to speak of.

According to Wales Online Korey Smith and Paul Arriola are back in contention for Swansea, however Liam Cullen is still a long-term absentee.

In terms of the likely XI for this one, it could look very similar to the side that faced Norwich City on Friday night.

Steve Cooper seems to have a winning formula within his Swansea squad and the fact that these 11 players were selected for arguably their biggest game of the season against the Canaries shows just how much they’re trusted.

Supporters will no doubt be looking to the likes of Matt Grimes and Conor Hourihane to make a difference, while Connor Roberts and Jake Bidwell could also be key down the flanks.

In Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe the Swans have an wily and powerful strike force and if selected there’s no doubt that the duo will be able to cause Pep Guardiola’s side a few problems.