Latest Sunderland team news pre-Shrewsbury, what will the Black Cats XI look like tomorrow?

Sunderland face another stern test as they take on Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon.

Confidence was high in the Black Cats’ camp following last weekend’s 3-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon – a result that they had hoped could kickstart their push for promotion.

However a disappointing midweek sent the Wearsiders back to square one.

Sunderland welcomed Plymouth Argyle to the Stadium Of Light and suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat against the mid-table side and the focus for Lee Johnson now is on getting back to winning ways this weekend.

With that in mind Sunderland could revert to a winning formula.

Confirmed by Lee Johnson in his pre-match press conference, Jordan Willis is fit to feature against Shrewsbury Town following a knee injury, while Luke O’Nien is doubtful and Lynden Gooch is ruled out.

Dion Sanderson, Carl Winchester and Jack Diamond all came into the starting XI for the clash with Plymouth, with Lee Johnson making three changes from the victory over AFC Wimbledon.

While the defeat midweek can’t be attributed to those alterations, there’s certainly an argument for reverting to the side that put in a big performance in the capital.

Grant Leadbitter and Max Power are two big characters in the Sunderland dressing room and perhaps their experience is just what is needed to help the Black Cats through this tricky period.

Sunderland need level-heads to handle the challenge that Shrewsbury Town will bring and that means sticking with a side that performed so well last week.