Latest Sunderland team news pre-MK Dons what will the Black Cats XI look like tomorrow?

Sunderland face another pivotal clash as they travel to take on MK Dons on Saturday.

The Black Cats are enjoying a decent run of form having suffered just one defeat in all competitions since the start of December.

As it stands Lee Johnson’s side have won three of their last four games and are looking like genuine contenders to gatecrash the promotion race to the Championship.

But if they’re to do that they’ll need to keep winning matches.

This will be Sunderland’s second trip to face MK Dons in just a few days following their 3-0 victory over Russell Martin’s side in the Papa John’s Trophy, but who will Johnson select to face them in the league?

Phil Spencer takes a look…

Lee Johnson will surely be tempted to largely stick with the same formula that has proved successful in recent weeks.

The Sunderland boss made a few changes for the midweek test with MK Dons in the Papa John’s Trophy, and it’s likely that he could look to freshen up the side again with a couple of alterations.

Callum McFadzean is likely to miss out, meaning that Jake Vokins could be in line to deputise at left back.

Grant Leadbitter was one player who missed out midweek after being replaced with Luke O’Nien, and it’s likely that he could come back into the starting XI.

1 of 22 Lee Burge Yes No

Aiden McGeady was another player who missed out midweek after being replaced by Jordan Jones, and the 34-year-old is likely to come back into the side.

Fitting both McGeady and Jones into the side could be key to helping the club to pick up wins on a consistent basis, and that’s why Jack Diamond could drop out of the side.

In attack, there’s likely to be changes too.

Charlie Wyke was a substitute against MK Dons midweek but given his recent form it’s likely that he’ll come back into the team.

Lynden Gooch has only recently returned to fitness so it could be the American who drops out of the side, meaning that Wyke could join Aiden O’Brien in attack.

As for Ross Stewart the hope will be that he can build on his fitness in the coming weeks, however that’s unlikely to come as part of the starting line-up.