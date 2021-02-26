Latest Sunderland team news pre-Crewe, what will the Black Cats XI look like tomorrow?

Sunderland face another tricky test as they travel to take on Crewe Alexandra this weekend.

The Black Cats are enjoying a splendid run of form after winning their last four matches and losing just one of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions.

As a result the Wearsiders are firmly in the promotion race with a play-off spot in their grasp and a place in the top two starting to emerge as a realistic ambition.

Of course Crewe will provide a stern encounter for them this weekend, but what is the latest team news ahead of that game?



Team news

Josh Scowen could return for the clash with Crewe Alexandra, however Tom Flanagan, Ross Stewart and Denver Hume will miss out.

Speaking to the club’s website, Lee Johnson explained: “Josh Scowen wasn’t involved (against Fleetwood) due to a slight niggle, it’s just a tightness in the hamstring rather than a tear. He could return for the game against Crewe.

“Tom Flanagan is probably a week away and Ross Stewart was back on the grass today.

“Ross was knocked back about two weeks in his rehab but while the team are doing well and we’re scoring goals, he can progress at the rate required to come back fully fit and with no problems.”

Predicted line-up

Sunderland are really enjoying life at the moment and that’s why Lee Johnson will be tempted to keep the faith with a winning XI.

Lee Burge has established himself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper, while the back three picks itself based on the injuries to players such as Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan.

Luke O’Nien is likely to slot into defence once again, while Callum McFadzean and Lynden Gooch could continue as wing-backs.

Josh Scowen’s imminent return is good news but for this one I’d expect Johnson to stick with Grant Leadbitter and Max Power in the middle of the park, while Sunderland’s attacking trio of Aiden McGeady, Aiden O’Brien and Charlie Wyke are also expected to stay intact as they continue their fine form in front of goal.