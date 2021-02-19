Latest Sunderland team news pre-Burton, what will the Black Cats XI look like tomorrow?

After their EFL Trophy semi final success on Wednesday night, Sunderland return to League One action on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion.

The Black Cats go into that game seventh in the League One table, just one point adrift of the play-off after losing just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Burton meanwhile sit bottom of the third-tier standings, but are just three points from safety after winning three of their last four games, having enjoyed something of a resurgence since the recent re-appointment of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as manager.

So just how will Sunderland lineup in order to give themselves the best possible chance of picking up all three points from this one?

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest team news coming out of the Stadium of Light ahead of this game, to get an idea of exactly that.

With Sunderland having been handed some fresh injury concerns in that midweek cup win over Lincoln, it is possible that the Black Cats will be forced into some changes for this one.

Lee Burge has been the club’s more regular feature between the posts this season, and should continue with that role here.

With centre-back Bailey Wright having been forced off at half time against Lincoln with a calf problem, the fact that Dion Sanderson is once again available.

The Wolves loanee had been cup-tied for that game in midweek but you expect he will now return to the starting XI, and with Wright rated as 50/50 for the weekend, while Jordan Willis, Tom Flanagan and Arbenit Xhemajli all still unavailable at centre back, Luke O’Nien may have to operate out of position once more.

The Black Cats may also be forced to make a change in midfield, after Josh Scowen picked up a hamstring problem on Wednesday.

That saw Chris Maguire handed an opportunity from the bench, and with Scowen doubtful for this weekend, the 32-year-old could be handed an opportunity from the start here, although Aiden O’Brien and the fit again Carl Winchester are also options in that position.

Upfront, with Aiden McGeady having setup Charlie Wyke for the fifth time in two games on Wednesday, it would be a big surprise if that duo were not once again leading the Sunderland attack at the Pirelli this weekend.