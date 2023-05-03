It is a crucial week for Sunderland in their push for a Championship play-off place.

The Black Cats kept their top six hopes alive with a 2-2 draw against Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with Patrick Roberts' 96th-minute equaliser salvaging an invaluable point.

Tony Mowbray's men currently sit seventh in the table, two points from the play-offs ahead of the trip to face Preston North End at Deepdale on the final day of the season.

Sunderland need to pick up all three points against the Lilywhites and hope that Coventry City or Millwall drop points, while West Bromwich Albion in eighth and Blackburn Rovers in ninth also still have a chance of reaching the top six on what promises to be an incredibly dramatic day.

As preparations continue for the decisive clash, we take a look at some of the latest news from the Stadium of Light.

Farioli identifies Sunderland transfer target

While Mowbray continues his attempts to guide the club into the play-offs, speculation is gathering pace that he could be replaced in the summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano first reported last week that Italian coach Francesco Farioli is "top of the list" of potential managerial targets.

Turkish outlet Sabah are claiming that Farioli has even identified his first transfer target should he take over on Wearside in Alanyaspor midfielder Tayfur Bingol, who is currently out on loan at Besiktas.

The pair worked together during Farioli's time in charge of Alanyaspor and Bingol is reportedly prepared to follow Farioli to his next club in Europe, even if his deal with Sunderland is "cancelled".

It would be incredibly harsh on Mowbray to sack him after the excellent job he has done this season, but it seems as though Farioli is under serious consideration by the club's hierarchy and that the 34-year-old is even making transfer plans.

The Black Cats have suffered a number of defensive injuries and currently do not have any centre-halves available, with Dan Ballard, Danny Batth and Aji Alese all sidelined.

Batth and Alese will miss the rest of the season, but Mowbray had been hopeful that Ballard may return before the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has been out since March with a hamstring injury and Mowbray revealed that he is unlikely to be available for the game against North End on Monday, but he could play a part should the club reach the play-offs.

"I think Preston is going to come too soon for him," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo last week.

"I think if we were to finish in the top six then there's a chance that he would take part in the games that follow.

"I don't think you gamble with a footballer who in his mind isn't 100%, so I think it will be a case of making the best of what we've got and finding a way.

"We worked really hard again on set plays this week knowing Keinan Davis was probably going to be playing, a 6ft 4 striker, and knowing how well their centre-halves can attack the ball. We got undone by two first contacts from corners but we'll keep working on it, we did amazingly well at West Brom the week before.

"We'll see but I don't think Ballard will be ready."

Sunderland keen on Bellingham

Another name on the club's transfer radar is Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

According to the Daily Mail, the Black Cats are interested in a summer move for the 17-year-old and they could complete a deal for a compensation fee of £300,000.

The club reportedly invited Bellingham and his family to the Stadium of Light last season and they could now be set to swoop for their long-term target.

Bellingham is the brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham and like his sibling, he has also progressed through the Blues' academy, making 22 appearances in all competitions for John Eustace's side this campaign.