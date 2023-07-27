Highlights Tony Mowbray plans to make three or four more signings for Sunderland before the transfer window closes in September.

Tony Mowbray has openly admitted that the Championship is going to be tough this season due to the six new arrivals - with Leeds United, Leicester, and Southampton dropping down from the Premier League while Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday were promoted from League One.

But the Black Cats will fear no one after they defied to reach the play-offs in their first season back in the second flight and Mowbray will be tasked with leading another promotion charge in 2023/24.

Four new arrivals - midfielder Jobe Bellingham, striker Luis Semedo, and defenders Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis - have joined to boost the Wearsiders' hopes while so far they have managed to keep hold of in-demand players like Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart.

The start of the Championship season is little more than a week away, with Sunderland facing Ipswich Town in their opener on Sunday 6th August, but there is more than a month left of the transfer window and it looks as though they're in the market for more signings.

Tony Mowbray outlines Sunderland plan

Mowbray has revealed he wants three or four more signings before the window slams shut at the start of September.

He told Chronicle Live: “I'm pretty hopeful that we will get some deals over the line in the next ten days or so and then beyond that over the next four or five weeks.

"We are bouncing names around but there are lots of phone calls to be made, lots of decisions to be made.

“But I'm pretty hopeful that we will get three or four, or two or three, in the building before the close of this window.

"That might also mean a few going out on loan etc, so there's the balance for us."

Ross Stewart blow

Sports Illustrated has reported that Sunderland's contract talks with Stewart look dead in the water after he rejected their latest offer earlier this month.

The striker is in the final year of his current deal and the Black Cats are said to be bracing themselves to lose him - with Southampton well-placed to sign him.

However, there have been Stewart's achilles injury could keep him out until September, which may put the Saints off a multi-million-pound offer.

New striker close

Sunderland are closing in on a new forward with Fabrizio Romano reporting that highly-rated 18-year-old Eliezer Mayenda from Ligue 2 side Sochaux will join the Championship club tomorrow.

A deal is set to have been agreed with the Spain age-group international but it remains to be seen whether the teenager will join Mowbray's senior squad or work with an academy team.

Bradley Dack reunion

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Mowbray is keen to sign free agent playmaker Bradley Dack, who left Blackburn Rovers when his contract expired at the end of the season.

The pair worked together at Blackburn and could now be set to reunite at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's focus has been on young players in recent windows but Mowbray is said to want Dack and it is thought the club could move away from their usual strategy if the 29-year-old is willing to accept the salary offered.